ICTSI Oregon shut down its container operations at Port of Portland’s Terminal 6 on March 31, 2017, and laid off much of its staff after the major shipping companies pulled out due to low productivity, its lawyers argued.
More container ships will be serving Portland as one international shipping line expands its local operations and another begins serving the city.
SM Line brought weekly container service back to Portland in the winter, four years after the Port of Portland lost its last weekly carrier. SM will now add two more vessels each month, according to the Port of Portland.
Another large carrier, MSC, will add its own weekly container calls to Portland. And the port said private charter vessels and domestic carriers will be stopping in Portland, too.
Portland’s Terminal 6 lost weekly container service in 2016 following a labor dispute between port operator ICTSI and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The operator left Portland in 2017, and the port began running the terminal itself and working to repair ties with the union.
On Tuesday, the union
embraced the news of additional container traffic at the port. Mike Stanton, president of ILWU Local 8, said in a statement that the union “fully supports the Port’s mission to partner with Industry to create jobs and community prosperity for the greater State of Oregon and the Columbia River Region.”
Increased container traffic could aid Oregon exporters and consumers seeking prompt delivery of new products. The port said auto parts, furniture, bedding, lighting, footwear and other clothing represent the largest share of imports arriving in Portland in containers.
Hay, animal feed, farm commodities, and wood and paper products are the biggest exports through Terminal 6.
MSC will call on Portland as the first of four port calls on an “express route” that also runs to Tacoma and two Chinese ports, Yantian and Shanghai.
The Port of Portland said that three other shippers are offloading 600 containers in Portland every three weeks from chartered vessels hired to expedite the movement of goods during a historic supply crunch.
