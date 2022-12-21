Consumer Confidence

Signs advertise deals and low prices at a Walmart in Secaucus, N.J., Tuesday. On Tuesday the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for November.

 AP file

WASHINGTON — The confidence of American consumers rebounded this month to end the year on a high note despite high inflation, rising interest rates that have made credit cards and mortgages more expensive, and growing anxiety about a possible recession.

The Conference Board reported Wednesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108.3 in December, up from 101.4 in November. It's a sharp rebound, pushing the index to its highest level since April. Last month's figure was the lowest since July.

