The Consumer Cellular call center in Redmond is planning to hire 150 people for positions that will allow workers to work partially from home.
The hybrid work from home and office option permits full-time employees to work from home up to three days a week. Employees can also opt to work in the office full time.
The Portland-based cellphone-service provider has added a $2.50 bonus for hours worked since its last recruitment drive. The bonus is paid every six months, the company said in a statement.
Applications can be submitted through the company’s website consumercellular.com/careers.
