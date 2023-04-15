Artists, food truck proprietors and budding entrepreneurs from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will need to wait longer than expected to begin operating from a business incubator originally slated to open this spring.

Challenges in raising funds for the $4.7 million project, combined with increasing costs and inflation, have delayed work on the facility, said Chris Watson, executive director of the Warm Springs Community Action Team, the nonprofit that is facilitating the project.

