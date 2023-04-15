Artists, food truck proprietors and budding entrepreneurs from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will need to wait longer than expected to begin operating from a business incubator originally slated to open this spring.
Challenges in raising funds for the $4.7 million project, combined with increasing costs and inflation, have delayed work on the facility, said Chris Watson, executive director of the Warm Springs Community Action Team, the nonprofit that is facilitating the project.
“It turns out this project will cost us about $1.5 million more than original estimates,” Watson said.
The incubator is the planned home for a number of small businesses designed to create much-needed jobs and income in Warm Springs, where unemployment and poverty rates are among the highest in the state. The cornerstone of the project is the renovation of a 126-year-old, two-story wooden building, known as the commissary. Once restored, it will hold spaces for offices and small businesses.
“We are still in fundraising mode for the commissary project,” said Watson. “We are only about halfway there in terms of the funds we need to raise to complete the commissary building, food cart pod, parking lot, and surrounding landscape.”
In addition to these facilities, the business incubator is expected to feature retail space, an artist’s studio, a beauty salon and barbershop, and cafe.
A conference room and office space will be located on the second floor of the building.
A commercial kitchen is also planned for the incubator. The kitchen will be available to those operating onsite food carts, as well as the general public to use as a place to produce and package locally-made foods for sale.
An electric vehicle charging station is being considered for the site, and solar panels are planned for the top of the building. The hope is to make it a net zero construction, producing as much energy as it uses.
The project has so far raised $2.2 million. Contributions include $250,000 from the Meyer Memorial Trust and $200,000 from the Collins Foundation, both Portland-based organizations. Pacific Power Blue Sky has contributed $73,000 for solar equipment.
The team originally planned to complete the project in stages, but Watson said the strategy has shifted to raise all the needed funds in one lump sum. The goal is to raise another $2 million before restarting the project.
“This will enable us to do all the work at once instead of doing it as a start/stop operation, saving us a significant amount on project costs, assuming material prices and inflation does not drive costs up even more,” said Watson. In April 2022, the commissary was picked up and moved around 200 yards, from downtown Warm Springs to a new location along the highway, utilizing an enormous steel dolly.
The building, which dates to 1896, was moved to give the incubator a more visible location to attract motorists passing along U.S. Highway 26, a main route between Portland and Central Oregon.
The oldest existing structure on the reservation, the commissary served mainly as the place where Warm Springs residents gathered to receive U.S. government rations of flour, grain, commodities, and other supplies. From the late 1960s into the 1990s it served as the Warm Springs Natural Resources Department. In recent decades, it has sat abandoned and neglected.
Some renovation work has been completed since its short move to the highway. In December, $115,000 worth of water pipes were installed at the construction site. A new network of pipes was needed for the location due to limited piped water infrastructure in the Warm Springs community, Watson said.
“This is one of the major challenges for economic development in Warm Springs,” said Watson.
Starla Green, general manager for the commissary project and the manager/trainer for the Twisted Teepee food cart, said the incubator is now planned to open for business by late spring 2024, as long as funding is secured and construction work fits with the schedules of their contractors.
While restoration of the commissary building has stopped, Green said there is other work being done to keep the project moving forward.
The Warm Springs Community Action Team is working with its architects and designers to map out a building plan for the facility. It is also working with future tenants to develop their business plans. Fundraising also continues.
“We are doing stuff on the property. We will level (the ground) and move a food cart in there and a drive-thru coffee station. We’ll put some murals out,” said Green. “We’re helping (entrepreneurs) with business plans so when it opens they will be ready to move in.”
The action team is working with Central Oregon Community College on an arts-and-murals project for the site.
“They are painting murals now to make (the site) more presentable and more artsy,” said Green. “We’ll hang them up there, to utilize the facility and the space.”
