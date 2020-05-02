Bend’s construction sector has proven resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, with little change reported in the number of building applications since stay-at-home orders were issued by the state. In March, the city of Bend received 393 building applications, which is in line with what the city receives on a monthly basis, according to Russell Grayson, Development Services director for the city of Bend. Grayson said he anticipates only a slight drop in April when the new numbers are released in May.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s order to close nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic did not apply to the construction industry, leaving builders free to conduct operations as usual. Workers are still expected to comply with social distancing rules, so some changes have been made in the way the construction workers go about their work.
“The construction industry is a significant contributor to the Bend economy, said Grayson. “The city is committed to maintaining operations throughout the duration of the pandemic.”
Building applications can include a wide variety of work, from small electrical work to large commercial projects. The city typically receives 40 to 80 single-family residential permits and 30 to 40 commercial permits per month, said Grayson.
Current projects underway include the construction of Bend’s new high school at Knott Road and SE 15th Street, a mixed-use development on the west side of Bend at the former location of Ray’s Food Place, the Element Hotel at Wall Street and Olney Avenue, the Discovery West subdivision, an affordable housing project adjacent to the Empire Avenue extension and the Petrosa Master Plan area in northeast Bend.
Social-distancing rules have changed the way some inspections are conducted, said Grayson, with some sites inspected remotely with cameras.
Builders have also done their part to follow social-distancing rules, assisted by the Central Oregon Builders Association which organized training on best social-distancing practices. Changes include the installation of handwashing stations at building sites and rescheduling workers to prevent overcrowding. Contractors are also requiring staff to travel in separate vehicles to and from their site to minimize contact.
An electronic review process for applications, already in place prior to the pandemic, is also helping city workers operate from remote locations.
Applications that require a public process, including hearings with the planning commission and City Council, will also continue, but through WebEx conferencing.
WebEx, which is similar to Zoom, will allow meeting participants and the public to watch the proceeding remotely. Initially, participation will be conducted through the platform’s call-in feature.
“If we can find innovative ways to keep projects moving without compromising the integrity of the city processes and standards, we will,” said Grayson.
