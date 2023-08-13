Driving visitation and developing new tourism products doesn’t always mean building resorts and developing new trail systems. Sometimes it can mean supporting community assets that are beloved by residents, but also a draw for visitors.
This year, Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon have invested $500,000 in projects that support arts and culture through the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund and Future Fund, respectively.
Visit Central Oregon has made investments into regional arts and culture for years, but was excited to launch the Central Oregon Future Fund in 2023. Through this new grant program, the organization reinvested $100,000 in transient room tax dollars on arts and culture-related projects. The first supports the High Desert Museum and its ability to continue to offer new and exciting exhibits. The second, a sound mitigation project at Tower Theater that will improve the overall guest experience.
In its eighth year, the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund has supported more than 100 projects with over $2 million in reinvested room tax. The most recent cycle, which awarded $400,000 to local art and culture projects supported marketing efforts for Winter PrideFest, the Greenhouse Cabaret to market four shoulder season plays and musicals, and the 20th annual BendFilm Festival, to name a few.
A recent visitor profile study by Travel Oregon found that, although scenic beauty reigns king as a reason people choose Oregon as their destination, 57% of respondents chose Oregon for arts, historic and cultural heritage experiences.
Arts and cultural heritage was also in the top five activities visitors report participating in while visiting our state. Making investments that bolster arts and cultural offerings helps create well-rounded destinations and supports year-round visitation (as many of these activities can be enjoyed during the shoulder seasons).
And while visitors partake in these activities when they come to Central Oregon, arts and culture activities are also enjoyed by those who call Oregon home.
Destination organizations like Visit Bend and Visit Central Oregon do far more than market to drive tourism.
They make smart, strategic investments into projects that disperse visitation and enhance local communities, making places like Central Oregon thriving destinations.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jaime Eder is workforce development and community engagement director for Visit Central Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.