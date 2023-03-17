While I enjoy fixing things myself, my interest in do-it-yourself repair is also financial.
Any consumer who has dealt with a broken appliance or two quickly realizes that they can save quite a bit of money with DIY repair instead of the alternatives, namely, buying a new appliance or calling a repair company.
I recently faced such a dilemma and what ensued is a cautionary tale, at least one that could help others save some of their money.
The situation began when my 11-year-old refrigerator started to fail. It took a few days to recognize there was even a problem. First, a bottle of milk went bad, pouring out in thick globs on my daughter’s bowl of cereal. Then a container of ice cream turned to mush. I checked the settings and the freezer was 20 degrees and the fridge was 55 degrees, both well above normal.
I went to YouTube for a solution, as one does these days. Someone recommended cleaning out the dust from the back of the refrigerator, which I promptly did with a vacuum. The fridge temperatures did not budge.
A dead defrost heater could also be the problem, the YouTuber said. This is a small part located behind the back panel of the freezer. The heater exists to melt the ice off the evaporator coils. When it fails, the ice will build up and cause the fridge to stop working properly.
I called an appliance repair company in Bend. Without opening the back panel to inspect the unit the repair person, the repairperson said the most likely culprit was indeed the defrost heater. This is a common occurrence with fridges more than 10 years old, he said.
The charge for the inspection was $140. Next, I was given a breakdown of the two parts he said were needed. The defroster would cost around $250, and the thermostat around $160. Another $140 was quoted for the installation.
I did a quick search on the manufacturer’s website and found the same parts selling for a quarter of the price I was being quoted.
I called another local appliance repair company and received a similar response. As I considered my options, the one that started to make the most sense was simply ordering the part and installing it myself. Several videos showed the step-by-step process of how to remove and replace the defrost heater.
I procured the defrost heater for $60, far less than the $250 quoted by the repair business. I didn’t bother ordering the thermostat. I was hoping it was just a failed defroster. Next, I unscrewed the back plate of the freezer to reveal the evaporator coils, which were indeed covered in ice. It took a full day for the ice to melt.
The defrost heater arrived in two days. Reinstallation of the defroster was trickier than I expected, mainly due to the difficulty of having to wedge both arms into the freezer to install the part.
Once the part was finally installed, I replaced the cover and powered it up. It took a few hours, but the fridge returned to its normal temperature and has stayed that way since.
The lessons I learned from this experience were numerous and I hope may one day help a reader.
For those who are a little bit handy, appliance repair isn’t impossible. YouTube helps but it’s best to watch a few videos and not rely on just the first one that pops up. There are a lot of amateurs out there so watch a few to get an idea of what will work best for you.
If you do need to call a repair person, start out by calling the manufacturer to see if an authorized dealer is in the area. You are more likely to get a fair price from an authorized repair person.
If you do need to contact a third-party repair person, get multiple quotes.
Finally, the Repair Cafe may be able to help. Instead of lugging your fridge or other appliance across town, take a picture of the problem, or a video, and ask for advice on how to resolve it.
