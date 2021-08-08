So, what’s next?
The financial markets keep marching upward in 2021. The coronavirus proves to be a stubborn foe, but vaccination efforts continue around the world in hopes of curtailing this current wave of infections and avoiding more costly lockdowns. Unemployment rates continue to improve, but we have a long way to go to get back to the pre-pandemic jobless levels of less than 5%. The new administration is proposing more government spending and raising taxes to pay for it.
Given the uncertainty of our economy, overlaid with ongoing coronavirus concerns and proposed tax law overhaul, what could possibly be coming next? More new highs for stocks? A market correction? Higher inflation? Interest rate increases?
I have a crystal ball sitting on my desk that was given to me as a gift on our firm’s 10-year anniversary back in 2008. It doesn’t seem to work. I occasionally reach over and give it a rub, but nothing. Fortunately, we don’t need crystal balls to make decisions that will positively impact our future. History can be even equally illustrative. Looking back on how the market (as measured by the S&P 500 Index) has performed after reaching record highs and comparing it to all other periods, we see the market has gone up in value the vast majority of the time, regardless of whether it is coming off a new high or not. The evidence is overwhelming. Good times are far better and last far longer than the bad—this is how patient, long-term investors grow their wealth over time.
But if crystal balls don’t work and the future is unknowable, what should investors do in times of uncertainty? With the assets that you have invested, you need to stay disciplined and diversified. Have a long-term plan, control fees and expenses and understand why you are taking the risks you are taking in your portfolio. Take advantage of market volatility by rebalancing, both when stocks are up and when stocks are down. (we love buying stocks when they are on sale!) If you are prone to making emotional decisions about your money, consider hiring a professional to help manage your assets. What else should investors be doing?
This is a perfect time to revisit your cash reserves and replenish or increase them as needed. It also may make sense to look at pulling out cash for vacation plans, home improvements, a new house, new car, boat or any other quality -of -life desires.
Stock market corrections, while not predictable as to when exactly, happen frequently. There is a negative 5% or more decline in the market about three times a year with the average length being about 40 days. A market correction of negative 10% or more happens about every 16 months with the average length being approximately 132 days. Declines of 15% or more occur about every 3.25 years and typically last about 240 days. A bear market decline of negative 20% or more usually happen every 5.5 years, roughly, with the average length being about 339 days. This is precisely why it makes sense to revisit cash needs when markets are at all-time highs as well as systematically rebalance portfolios as stocks rise over time. We know there will be a correction at some point, we just do not know the timing, duration, or magnitude; and if you are prepared for them — instead of afraid of them — you are far more likely to make smart financial decisions when they occur.
Fifteen months ago, who would have predicted the coronavirus would still be infecting people in all regions of the world, yet investment returns would be exceedingly positive! There still are many challenges ahead of us, but these are, in most cases, the challenges that investors have constantly faced: taxes, interest rates, budget deficits, national debt, policy.
By having a well-crafted plan tailored to your needs and circumstances, staying disciplined and diversified, controlling costs, rebalancing regularly and knowing markets go up AND down, you will be prepared — for whatever happens next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.