I recently gave $2,500 to a financial scammer online. My 18-year-old had to get it back for me. More on dad’s boneheaded blunder in a minute.
Among the cottage industries that have thrived since the economy was largely shuttered due to the pandemic is financial scamming--specifically, fraud perpetrated on individuals. The unprecedented shift of public funds to individuals, and the increase in the amount of communication and business conducted online, has proven a breeding ground for swindlers to ply their nefarious schemes on unsuspecting people just doing their best in this difficult time.
But kvetching about it here isn’t going to fix that. However, making ourselves wise to the techniques and schemes can at least put a dent in the grifters flow of ill-gotten gains.
One scam tracked by our Federal Trade Commission is known as the “Fake Check Scam.” This scam entails your being given a check to deposit, along with an address to send one of your own checks, usually for a lesser amount. There are myriad forms of Fake Check Scams but in one COVID-19-related version, you’re mailed a check that appears to be sent by the government, and you’re told it’s stimulus money. But you’re also told the check is for too much money, so you are supposed to deposit it, and send the difference back to the “government.” What you don’t know is that the check you’re been given is bad. It will take your bank a few days to figure that out. In the meantime, you’ve sent a legitimate check to the scammer who will deposit it and keep your funds.
The way you avoid falling prey to the Fake Check Scam begins by recognizing that the government isn’t going to send you the wrong amount and they aren’t going to ask you to mail them as check. As a rule, never mail money to someone you don’t know on the receiving end.
The second scheme involves fake vaccinations, therapeutics, or home tests kits for COVID-19. The idea is really simple. Fraudsters online are convincing unsuspecting people to buy products to treat and prevent COVID-19 without proof they work, and without FDA approval. Additionally, the at home test kits sold are not FDA approved nor accurate. The fix is easy here. Don’t go to the Internet for your medical needs in dealing with COVID-19. Stick with the medical community.
Which leads us to the third and final COVID-bred financial scam: the bogus property manager.
My 18-year old son will (hopefully) move on to his college campus in Portugal in February. In the meantime, he’s schooling from here via Zoom and trying to find an apartment in Bend to hole up in for the next few months. He found one he liked on Craigslist and the property manager said that they weren’t doing any showings because of COVID. They asked him to send his first month’s rent and a security deposit via bank transfer and said they would meet him to give him the keys to move. Sounded plausible to me so I said, with the confidence of shrewd finance guy, “Let’s do it.” Interestingly, my boy cautioned that it was “probably a scam.” Hmm. But they had given us their name and banking info. Surely, we could track them down if something went afoul. And I’d never heard of such a scam. So, we sent the money online and I figured we were done with it.
But my boy wasn’t done with it. He stayed up that night and found this same house for sale on a legitimate real estate site. The scammer had lifted the pictures, set up a fake rental listing and was collecting deposits from shrewd finance guys and the like. Fortunately, my financial institution was able to reverse the transfer and I got my money back.
In retrospect, the precautions are obvious. Don’t part with rent money without someone meeting you on site that has access to the unit. You can take ample COVID-19 precautions to pull off such a meeting.
So, since we have to live with the fact that some out there aren’t content to let 2020 be a lousy year on its own merits, do what you can to keep both eyes open and follow the simple rules that reduce the odds of you falling victim to the ne’re-do-wells.
