Mandy Butera knew her business would be in trouble unless she moved fast. She owns Wren & Wild, a small shop downtown that provides non-toxic and cruelty-free skincare and makeup. At the onset of the pandemic she quickly pivoted to online purchasing and new services for her clients. She adjusted her product line to focus on self-care from home, added online consultations, curbside pickup, and revised her website. She’s making it through 2020.
Her story is one of thousands in Bend, where nearly every business had to adapt to working through the impacts of COVID-19. It had changed operations, products, services and livelihoods, perhaps forever. And even the best innovation and effort has not meant success for everyone. The pandemic has left an indelible mark on the livelihoods and dreams of our friends and neighbors. Consequences haven’t been even or equal to each business, and some will close before the pandemic has passed.
Earlier in the pandemic, congress threw a lifeline to businesses, providing financial assistance that allowed many to stay afloat. But there was nowhere near enough to go around and an injection of cash was only the beginning of the struggle. As we wait to see if Congress will fund another round, businesses scrambled to find a path forward.
In recognition of Bend businesses’ collective effort to survive, the Bend Chamber’s SAGE business awards this year will instead celebrate resiliency, which we found all across the city. Each business experienced different challenges ranging from physical changes for customer and employee safety, technological upgrades and use of the internet, to adding new products. Some of these efforts have been visible to customers as they see hand sanitizer, social distancing and mandatory masks. Others are hidden because the changes aren’t front facing to the public.
Innovation spread across every sector. In warehousing and distribution, physical distancing and supply chain disruption made for real challenges. Collective Pallet is a co-warehousing space in Bend that provides companies with order fulfillment and warehousing. As this new company was just starting up, COVID forced them to find solutions. These included adding assembly of some products, moving into a large enough warehouse to safely distance and relying on the internet to refine how they receive, store and process online orders, then ship without additional personnel in the warehouse.
The health care industry is also reeling from the pandemic shutdowns and restrictions -even more so for organizations providing care to the underserved.
Volunteers in Medicine was at the forefront in forming partnerships to ensure COVID-19 testing became available to those who did not have access to healthcare, yet were often on the front lines and at a higher risk of contracting the disease. They are delivering service to people in need when they were at their most vulnerable.
Even our local paper, the Bend Bulletin had to make changes. Building the physical news pages and website remotely, with designers, reporters, editors, photographers and the sales team scattered across Central Oregon, while often interacting with the community virtually.
And in a town of start-ups, COVID provided Bend entrepreneurs the opportunity to shift focus and fill developing needs. At Shift, a start-up company using virtual reality (VR) for professional training focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion in schools, the pandemic provided the company with a new business line. They developed a training package for frontline heroes and healthcare workers by providing VR curriculum that can be delivered anywhere in the world, safely.
Event businesses were also hard hit. Cascade Relays made financial decisions that provided options to participants and sponsors that helped queue up future events. They hosted virtual events where the athletes could compete in a distanced way. They also launched Bend Outdoor Movies, where people could gather safely outdoors to enjoy movies from their cars and blankets.
Yet some sectors felt the full force of the pandemic. Childcare was one of the worst hit. Providers had to increase their staffing-to-child ratio, abide by strict sanitation guidelines and somehow keep children under six distanced. Federal and State funding helped some, but sadly many closed their doors for good.
These are just a few of the stories that are playing out in Bend right now. You can see their videos at bendchamber.org -and please support them by buying local. Although recovery and a return to “normal” is still months away, we can take some solace in the sheer grit of so many of our community businesses and congratulate them on making it through 2020.
