Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement last week to return to mandatory masks in all indoor public settings was the gut punch we saw coming. Brown said rising cases and numbers of patients in ICUs and hospitals across the state made it necessary to take this first step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Hospitals are begging us to wear masks as open beds dwindle and the National Guard had to be called to fill in for staff shortages.
The science on why to wear a mask is very solid — they are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. My issue is about who is responsible for making people wear them. In previous Oregon mask mandates, businesses have been responsible for enforcement, unlike other states. Small businesses have suffered mightily during the pandemic. Adding back the role of mask enforcer is not the right path to help them recover. The Bend Chamber of Commerce, along with many organizations and businesses across the state, is urging the governor to place mask compliance responsibility (and the fines for noncompliance) on the individual, not businesses.
Smaller businesses, including many that are the fabric of our community, have taken the full force of COVID-19 impacts. Asking customers to wear a mask is just one hardship they are enduring. Many small businesses are financially stretched and didn’t receive emergency funds flowing from Washington, D.C. They either couldn’t navigate the complexity of federal COVID-19 relief applications or didn’t qualify for aid due to prescriptive qualifications that were developed on a macro scale, rather than for unique circumstances of different types of business.
Another challenge for businesses is the exit of workers. Thanks to the game of “what-restaurant-is-open-today” and the proliferation of “now hiring” signs, we all see the impacts of the labor shortage on our town’s businesses. It’s unlikely that the end of additional federal unemployment checks that end in September will bring back enough of the workforce to make a significant difference to businesses desperate to hire.
And what will happen in the coming months? If COVID-19 cases don’t decrease significantly, we will likely see new limits on how many people can gather indoors. To be fair, the governor stated last week that her goal is to keep businesses open while reducing the number of hospitalized Oregonians. But she also alluded that, if this tactic does not work, more action to slow the spread of the virus may come. This will be devastating to those who are riding the thin line of solvency and can’t survive another round like last year.
Other effects of the pandemic on businesses are far less dire but appear to be here to stay. Businesses have adjusted to a workforce demanding more pay and fewer, flexible, hours. COVID-19 has offered people a chance to reflect on their lives and prioritize their quality of life. Many companies have responded by allowing remote work and increasing flexibility, particularly for people with children at home. Some businesses have even embraced the trend of paying staff for a traditional five-day workweek but only requiring them to work four eight-hour days. Although there are studies that show productivity is better, it demonstrates the significant shifts businesses are starting to make.
Many workers won’t have these options. Often those who are on the bottom end of the pay scale aren’t benefiting from these trends. Rising housing and cost -of -living increases are taking a bigger chunk out of their paychecks. They grapple with finding and paying for child care and live in a community that often requires them to have their own transportation. There are more houseless people, with more who are closer to the edge of losing housing.
This feels like a time to reach for a brown paper bag or the oxygen mask as it drops from above. It is a deadly serious situation for small businesses and those who work for them. There will be even more of us who are in dire straights if we don’t work on reducing COVID-19 cases as a community. The delta variant is spreading in the unvaccinated more quickly than the original virus. It is three times more contagious than the first round of COVID-19 and has more severe symptoms. It is infecting our children. Vaccines remain the most effective way to prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19, including the delta variant, and masks are effective in preventing the spread of the virus to others. Wear a mask, shop local and prevent harsher restrictions on our local businesses.
