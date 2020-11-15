When you get right down to it, money doesn’t buy much.
At least those things that are really valuable, that is. We can’t much use money to acquire or accumulate that which we really much want or need. And I think I speak as an authority in that regard (that is, as an expert on money and what it can and cannot do for us, to the extent that there is such a thing…a money expert).
I met money when I was a kid in the Midwest, hired for the first time. I then went on to study money in college — specifically how individuals and institutions use money to make more money. From there, I became practiced in the art of growing money for others (while also tasting what it meant to spend a bit of hard-earned gains on myself). Money facilitates my marriage, afford offspring and ultimately, move to where I wanted. Later, as I took responsibility for larger and larger sums of what we in the industry call OPM (other people’s money), I was able to surround myself with enough money to do or have about whatever I chose. But in the process, I became an expert third person witness for what money meant to a lot of other people as well.
So, as money’s chum after all these years, what do I think of it? I try not to.
It won’t surprise you to know that behaviorists have studied the question millions of times: “Does money create happiness?” And it may not also surprise you to know that study-in, study-out, the answer from those polled is an unequivocal, “No.”
What we know about the relationship between money and contentment (something psychologists call “subjective wellbeing” or SW) is that there is a positive relationship between money and SW from no money up to the level of being able to pay one’s bills. Makes sense.
But from there, money and SW start to diverge from the same path. Once you achieve a certain amount of wealth, every incremental increase in wealth creates less SW — the law of diminishing returns. I’ve known a lot of the uber-rich, and I can certainly testify to that dynamic. Makes sense, too, doesn’t it?
In fact, there’s a point along money accumulation course that actually leads to greater dissatisfaction, when money becomes a metric for relative success and those with more of it seem forever a step ahead.
The irony, of course, to all of this is that culture tells the complete opposite story. Everything from our education system to our entertainment tells us more money is better, and it’s your job to get the “more!”
That said, money does provide many good things, that should lead to positive SW. Not having to worry about bills is a life-quality-enhancer. Being able to take your kids on a vacation—another dividend. The ability to afford all the wonderful trappings of consumer electronics and high technology is a bonus.
But when you get right down to it and stare life in the eyes, money doesn’t buy much that will matter to you at the end of the ride on this one-shot merry-go-round.
In addition to failing to buy happiness…
Money can’t buy time. This is a recurring theme of mine (you may recall encountering in an earlier column). You can’t accumulate time. How you spend it is the single most important decision you will make throughout your day, every day. You only get one Sunday November 2 of 2020.
Money can’t buy love. Interconnectedness is the highest meaning or purpose for our time on earth. I take no credit for that assertion, by the way, but I increasingly appreciate the profundity of its suggestion. Love doesn’t cost a thing.
Money can’t buy health. Money can assist in the treatment of ailments, but for the big things, it doesn’t matter how much or how little you have. If a malady is in your fate, its inescapable. As a cancer patient, I know this better than most.
Money can’t buy integrity. You only have one chance to do something (but a million chances to own it and apologize). Unfortunately, sometimes people conflate the end justifying the means with a sufficiently successful financial outcome. Nonsense. Money can never approach the value of self-worth.
The pursuit of money is required and indeed laudable under most circumstances. But in times like these, let’s remember just what it is that it’s supposed to be doing for us…and then what’s really important.
