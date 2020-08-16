This goes out to Central Oregon young professionals and the people who employ them. COVID-19 has made profound changes to how we train and grow our workforce. There are thousands of early to mid-career people in Central Oregon who are yearning for skill development, how to embrace change and navigate career growth during a pandemic. And employers want to build their skills and keep them happy and productive. As part of our 28-year leadership program, the Bend Chamber has, like so many businesses, seen the impacts of remote working and limited contact as a challenge in developing new community and business leaders during the pandemic.
The landscape of employee development has eliminated travel for conventions and in-person training, leaving online learning one of few options. While young professionals from Gen X to millennials and particularly Gen Z are tech-savvy and can ease into remote working and learning, many still prefer some level of personal interaction while they learn, connect, and grow. The challenge to employers is how to deliver this while dealing with the restrictions brought on by the virus.
Regardless of these challenges, employee development programs remain critical to talent retention.
Employees want to feel valued and expect their employers to help them advance their careers both within the company and beyond. Research has been consistent on this topic. According to LinkedIn, 94% of employees say that they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their career and development. About 75% of the workforce will be made up of millennials by 2025, and 87% of them say development as important to them in a job. And we know that retaining good talent is where real profits are made. Gallup finds that organizations that have made a strategic investment in employee development report 11% greater profitability and are twice as likely to retain their employees.
During the pandemic, employees are worried about the future and job security. They have been asked to innovate, pivot and often take pay cuts to help businesses survive. Even more reason to invest in their skills and make them feel valued.
Forbes contributor William Craig said, “When you strategically invest in employees, you attract and keep all the best candidates, and you also build a strong work culture unafraid of innovation, change, failure and success. Employees take the bull by its horns and run with ideas, instead of running away from problems.”
Happy, productive and innovative employees are the holy grail. To achieve this, human resource experts from every sector are advising employers to empower their workforce and find leaders in their organization to be the spearpoint of change and adaptation. They are encouraging integrating diversity, equity and inclusion training and advise that committing to supporting employee learning and development will increase the chances of your business not only surviving but thriving in the future.
The bottom line is that while businesses are focused on the struggle to pivot their business models and innovate, the need for employee development is essential to keeping the talent they need to survive. Businesses are changing the DNA of their company on the fly and implementing change at full speed. It takes the right team to help them do that. And that team may need to learn a new skill set that only comes with training and support.
We all want to come out the other side of the pandemic healthy and with a thriving business. This means supporting and keeping our best talent and investing in their continued development. The Bend Chamber has taken this to heart and we’ve changed how we support our workforce and new leaders. Our goal is to help businesses and their employees come out the other side of this pandemic intact. We are providing state-of-the-art training and development of entry to midlevel professionals through our Bend Young Professional development webinars and the Young Professionals Summit. This year’s summit blends shared learning of small, regional pods, integrated with web-based learning that is accessible from anywhere. The summit will focus on professional skill development from regional and national experts who will share valuable information about professional growth relevant to being a valuable employee through the pandemic, and beyond. To register, visit https://whova.com/web/ypsum1_202008/, or visit www.bendchamber.org.
