Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of serving as a judge at the ProStart Championships in Salem. ProStart is a national career technical education program supported by the Oregon Hospitality Foundation. The program is currently in 40 high schools across the state, providing students with a foundation in culinary techniques and restaurant management.
Ten schools (12 teams) participated at the championships with winners in two categories: culinary and restaurant management. I judged the restaurant management portion of the competition so I didn’t have the opportunity to sample the amazing food, but I did do a few walk-throughs and let me tell you, it smelled incredible.
For the restaurant management competition, there were four high schools participating — Seaside High School, Taft High School, Salem CTEC and McMinnville High School. Each team conceived a restaurant concept in the fictional town of “Prostartville.”
The teams were given demographic information about Prostarville — a population of 190,000, a median age of 34, with families representing 26% of the population, a large university, international airport and thriving arts scene — and tasked with “opening” a restaurant.
A written proposal was submitted that included a layout/floor plan, interior decor, recipes, menu costing, an organizational chart, two marketing tactics and an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The teams were judged on their critical thinking skills, overall concept, menu creativity and costing, operational plans and marketing. Did I mention that these are high schoolers?
I focused on judging each team’s marketing tactics. The students were given seven minutes to describe their marketing approach — why they chose each tactic, budget estimates, return on investment. I didn’t let emotions cloud my judgment, but I’d be lying if I said these kids weren’t adorable. I saw cool, confident charisma. Timid trembling hands clutching notecards. I heard scripts for radio ads and saw mobile app layouts. They were obviously nervous, but there were smiles on their faces as they made their way through each presentation.
Then, I evaluated each group, focusing on creativity, presentation skills, whether or not the teams included all of the required items and if the overall marketing plan aligned with the restaurant concept and would ultimately boost business by reaching the target audience.
If this sounds like a lot, it is. But it is no more than a rigorous course load in an Advanced Placement level class or other course that prepares students for their futures. The requirements of the competition — and the work these kids produced — demonstrates how critical career technical education programs like ProStart can be for high school students. For students that want to explore a specific career path while they are in school, get hands-on experience in a curriculum-based setting and graduate with the necessary skills to start a lucrative career path can be invaluable.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, “travel (including restaurants) provides the first job for more Americans than any other industry.” Additionally, “Americans who began their career in travel went on to earn a maximum average salary of $82,400 by the time they were 50 years old — higher than workers whose first jobs were in manufacturing, health care and most other industries.”
(Made in America, 2019) What’s more, is that in hospitality and travel jobs, employees gain essential transferable skills — communication, critical thinking, problem solving and customer service — that cannot be taught in a classroom; skills that set them up for success in whatever career they choose. Career technical education programming bolsters these benefits, introducing students to career possibilities.
Maybe they are inspired to pursue culinary careers, and apply at hospitality programs at Oregon State University-Cascades or take culinary and hospitality classes at Central Oregon Community College. Perhaps they seek out accredited apprenticeship programs like the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation at Sunriver Resort. Or maybe these students simply use the experiences gained in the ProStart program to apply for a restaurant job before eventually moving onto another career. Whatever the path, they’ve gained an essential foundation to a meaningful career.
In the end, McMinnville High School was awarded first place for its restaurant concept, a food cart named “The Twisted Taco.”
Team McMinnville will compete later this year at the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C., alongside Crook County High School, which took first place in the culinary competition. It was a truly inspirational day witnessing the hard work and professionalism displayed by every student.
I drove back to Bend inspired by the pipeline of young people who will hopefully make their way into a tourism industry career in Oregon.
And I can’t wait to one day place an order at The Twisted Taco.
Jaime Eder is the director for workforce development and community engagement for Visit Central Oregon and Visit Bend.
