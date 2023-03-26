Jaime Eder

Jaime Eder is director of Workforce Development and Community Engagement at Visit Central Oregon and Visit Bend.

 Jill Rosell

Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of serving as a judge at the ProStart Championships in Salem. ProStart is a national career technical education program supported by the Oregon Hospitality Foundation. The program is currently in 40 high schools across the state, providing students with a foundation in culinary techniques and restaurant management.

Ten schools (12 teams) participated at the championships with winners in two categories: culinary and restaurant management. I judged the restaurant management portion of the competition so I didn’t have the opportunity to sample the amazing food, but I did do a few walk-throughs and let me tell you, it smelled incredible.

Jaime Eder is the director for workforce development and community engagement for Visit Central Oregon and Visit Bend.

