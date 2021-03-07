As usually is the case, technology far outpaces the abilities of governments and municipalities to keep up. Gas taxes account for over 40% of Oregon’s transportation budget and two factors are contributing to the decline in tax collections, the increasing number of electric vehicles and the dramatic improvements in mileage-per-gallon (mpg). As internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to be displaced by EVs, and ICE cars approach 45 to 50 mpg, taxing entities need to reformulate a new way to tax vehicles which use our transportation infrastructure, for both EVs and ICE.
Full disclosure, I own a Tesla Model Y EV. It gets charged in my garage by plugging in overnight when the rates are at their lowest. It gets the equivalent of over 125 miles per gallon. Even if it was an ICE car that guzzled gas instead of an EV, it’s still a huge increase in miles-per-gallon which generates a lot less gas tax for the same usage. The best solution proposed so far is a vehicle miles traveled (VMT) tax of some form, which treats all vehicles the same, regardless of fuel source.
Oregon has been experimenting with a VMT tax with 5,000 volunteers, and Washington state is about to implement its version, possibly in the current session. The challenge is determining the best way to track the mileage to achieve high adoption and compliance.
The gas tax has always been a pay-as-you-use revenue source, which penalizes those who have low-mpg ICE cars, travel farther, or make more trips. The VMT will be a similar tax, with potentially more options for incentives and possibly some taxing strategies to even the playing field.
The average licensed Oregon driver drove over 14,000 miles in 2019 (before COVID-19). The current Oregon gas tax totals 54.4 cents per gallon (36 cents state, 18.4 cents federal). The national gas mileage average is 25 mpg.
This means the average Oregon driver buys on average 560 gallons of gas per year.
One downside of the VMT and our current gas tax is that they are not adjusted for income level. Someone earning the Oregon minimum-wage, $11.25 per hour ($23,400 annually), pays proportionately more than a high-wage earner, for example making $50 per hour (over $104,000 annually). The average driver pays almost $305 per year in gas tax. That’s 1.3% of the annual income for the minimum-wage earner, but only 0.2% for the high-wage earner.
So what’s the point? Technology can help smooth out the rough spots with the proposed VMT tax. Tying together data from the DMV, devices installed in cars, and the Oregon Department of Revenue could create a system of fair and equitable taxation to keep our transportation infrastructure up-to-date.
Both Washington and Oregon may use technology, such as plugin devices for vehicles which would measure the mileage, the place and time. This would allow them to incentivize off-peak-time usage of critical roadways such as highly congested corridors, or discounts for using alternative routes. However, some older vehicles are not equipped with the required device port, so some alternative method must be available for these exceptions, most likely manual.
If you’re hitting a traffic mess south of Portland at rush-hour, those miles logged may have a surcharge per-mile added for peak-usage. Travel that same area at 2pm or 7pm may provide a discounted rate. If you rideshare with others and use high-occupancy-vehicle lanes (with a digital tracker installed in the car), the tax may be heavily discounted or even credited. Oregon has only one HOV lane in the entire state, north of Portland on I-5. This may change if a VMT tax incentivizes use.
While writing this article, I signed up for Oregon’s OreGo (www.MyOreGo.org), which is the voluntary VMT tax program for vehicles with 20 equivalent mpg or better. It’s not in addition to the existing taxes and registration fee increases, the program offsets the normal fees with those paid through the OreGo program. I install a device, provided by Azuga with GPS tracking, which plugs into the OBDII port found in most vehicles manufactured since 1996. This device also includes free perks, such as: Visual trip logs (GPS only), engine trouble code help, battery voltage alerts, location alerts for tracking teen drivers (GPS only), and hassle-free, electronic emission testing (for ICE and hybrid vehicles).
The biggest issue is user adoption. Many drivers are reluctant to install a device provided by the government (state or federal) in their car which gathers data on their travels, which seems ironic as they are more than willing to give their implicit permission to companies like Google, Wayze, Facebook, Apple and many others to collect it from their mobile phones or car apps for commercial use. Opening the tech device options for consumers to purchase directly from vendors of their choice would alleviate some of this angst and increase competition thereby driving innovation and price reductions.
Bottomline, we need to revamp our gas tax to some other model which generates the revenue needed to maintain our transportation infrastructure, adjusts taxes to be more equitable, provides incentives for better use of our roads, and decreases traffic on critical roadways during peak times. Sign up for Orego, it’s painless and will provide valuable data to ODOT to help them refine the systems and processes to support the VMT tax. Those with electric vehicles will benefit the most as the OreGo program waives increases in vehicle registration fees, and EV owners had the highest fee increases last year. The VMT tax isn’t perfect, but it’s a start in the right direction.
