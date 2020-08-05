I’ve been writing in a lot of places, about many things, for a long time. And I’ve been reading for even longer. I typically regard the use of quotes from dead authors as a writer’s copout and a vain attempt to sound erudite.
But I’ve been looking at this blinker cursor too long.
Mark Twain once quipped, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” One of the good stories you hear, in the realms of national finance, has two parts. The first part suggests that “China owns all our national debt.” And the second, mildly nefarious part is that they will use this to hurt the United States.
The first part is a massive exaggeration and the second part is unfounded. But I’m hearing this “good story” more of late due to the extraordinary expansion in the federal balance sheet via the issuance of trillions of dollars in new Treasury bonds, used to support businesses and individuals in the pandemic.
Let’s break it down.
The total debt of the United States is about $26 trillion. Of that, $19.2 trillion is comprised of intragovernmental holdings (think: Social Security IOUs) and Treasury bonds, notes, and bills held by American institutions and individuals. So, 74% of our debt remains within our border.
The remaining $6.8 trillion, or 26%, of our debt, is held by investors overseas. China and Japan are the two largest buyers of U.S. Treasury debt, and they change places periodically atop the list. As of May of this year, Japan owns $1.26 trillion of our bonds, and China is in second place at $1.08 trillion.
Is that a lot of money? Sure it is…if you dropped it on the sidewalk, you’d bend over to pick it up. But in aggregate, China holds just 4% of our debt. That’s a far cry from the supposition that they hold “all” our debt. And just why does China invest in our bonds, with their paltry yields these days? They take dollars every time we import something from China. In order to maintain their currency’s quasi-peg to the dollar, they don’t immediately sell dollars to buy yuan. Instead, they invest the dollars into our debt market.
Owning U.S. debt does not entitle the debt holder to any special rights to affect U.S. policy in any way, but that’s rarely the articulated concern. Rather, you hear from some that China will damage our bond market by selling all their debt, or not buying any more. But again, by framing it properly, I think you’ll see that a 4% stakeholder hardly holds sway over material changes in bond prices, even if they were to sell all their debt at once.
But they won’t. Why would they? If China were to dump bonds onto the market, the prices of treasuries would decline, at least temporarily, but that would be against their own interest—as they were selling, the value of their debt portfolio would fall. But let’s stay with the flawed premise for a minute longer. Theoretically, declining bond prices increase their yield, lockstep. Thus, interest expense would go up on future-issued debt in the U.S. Yet, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, as of this writing, is just 0.51%. It’s hard to see how rates would get much elevated from where they are based on a 4% increase in supply. And once the debt was dumped on the market, the most likely outcome would be a return to the low, pre-dumping yield range.
All of this, of course, is predicated on the notion that the Chinese would attempt to do this. But they won’t, and not just because they know it won’t do real harm to the U.S., if you assume that’s their intention. At the end of the hypothetical bond dumping, they’d need to repatriate their dollars back to yuan, and that would put huge pressure on the yuan, and they can’t afford to have their currency get out of whack right now. The reason the Japanese have eclipsed the Chinese in U.S. debt holdings this year is that trade from China has slowed, because of the pandemic but also because of the ongoing trade disputes their enmeshed in.
This same argument extends to the reason they won’t stop “financing our deficit.” They don’t buy bonds to help us…they buy bonds to help moderate their trade balance. But thank you for that, China. We need debt buyers.
There is no shortage of things to fret in 2020, but let’s let the truth get in the way of this good, scary story.
