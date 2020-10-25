About 2,600 years ago, the Greek poet Archilochus concluded a parable with the statement, “The fox knows many things, but the hedgehog knows one big thing.” Isaiah Berlin and others have applied this delineation to thinkers across disciplines in order to classify them as foxes or hedgehogs.
As a student of the investment markets, and successful professional investors, I believe that we can categorize investment philosophy and philosophers according to their species as well, be they a fox or hedgehog.
Foxes hold dearly many ideas — even if mutually exclusive — and don’t believe the world, or their philosophy, can be distilled to a single idea or concept. Hedgehogs, on the other hand, consider varied ideas but view the world through the prism of one big, central idea.
This investment manager fits squarely within the hedgehog family. All the nuances of my strategic and tactical investing concepts come back to one central idea that guides decision making:
Stay invested.
The fact remains that measured over any period of time, being invested in growth assets (stocks, real estate, and similar investment types) provide you a positive return more often than not, and the longer you are invested, the great the probability the return will be positive.
According to Global Financial Data, Inc., going back to 1926, the stock market is positive 53% of days. The market is also up 63% of all months, and positive 75% of the time on a rolling annual (one-year) basis. Looking out even further, stocks are up 88% of all five-year periods, 94% of decade-long periods, and historically positive 100% of the time on a 25-year basis.
So, judging by pure probability alone, it pays to be invested and to stay invested.
Why should it be so? Why does investing produce positive results more often than losses? In a classic investing framework, you’ll hear about how risk is correlated with return. The bearer of investment risk should receive some positive compensation for such over time. Which is supportable.
But from this hedgehog’s point of view, I think there’s a bigger reason. I believe it’s because as a rule, things are generally getting better, everywhere and over all times. But on this concept, inside and outside the investment community, you will find great disagreement--especially during periods in our history like now, where we find ourselves in a tumultuous stretch that few are optimistic about. Some argue there is no getting better any time soon, so why invest in the future?
Yet that’s human nature. We always have something weighing over our heads. I have been an investor on behalf of myself and others for over thirty years, and I can tell you that it’s a rare spate of occasions that doesn’t find us with some dark clouds looming in the horizon, be they economic, cultural, or geopolitical.
But in my experience, things are always on the mend, even when it doesn’t seem so. This is especially true in the United States. We face obstacles and then overcome them. And so too will our economy and society, before we know it. The election will end, COVID-19 will be a significantly diminished threat, and the violent civil unrest will all but die off. And we’ll be worrying about something else.
Besides, what’s the alternative?
Some will argue that it’s imprudent to be invested now given the aforementioned threats, and the uncertainty about what they portend. They will tell you why things will only get worse from here and why their money is better left sitting in cash than in the investment markets. At its core, this is about a negative, not positive, outlook.
I don’t share that view.
Overall, life will better than it is now. This too shall pass. That is part and parcel with my one, big idea. “Stay invested” is about benefiting from the direction we are going in, now and for always. We are forever headed forward and upward.
This hedgehog is betting on better days.
This hedgehog will stay invested.
