Quick! Name the top five things you want to do once the restrictions of COVID-19 are fully lifted.
I’m guessing, and this is just speculation, that “restoring my contribution levels in my employer-sponsored retirement plan to pre-pandemic levels and making sure I’m allocated properly” is not on the list. Did I get that right?
The reality is that employer-sponsored retirement plans — such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and the like — rarely rank high on the list of personal, financial considerations. That is, until you need to find more income in a pinch. And judging by anecdotal evidence, it would seem that many folks either reduced their 401(k) contributions, or eliminated them all together, as it became clear that the viral pandemic brought with it job uncertainty. But now is the time to go back and take a look at how much you’re contributing, and how that money is allocated.
Let’s take a quick trip back in time to contemplate the 401(k) plan, and then we can look at some of the dire projections for plan participants going forward.
The birth of the 401(k) dates to the late ’70s. At that time, most workers were covered by pensions — an arrangement whereby your employer would make a guaranteed monthly payment to you throughout retirement. Those payments came out of the profits of the company and were based on actuarial calculations considering how long you worked, and what you earned in your last year.
It became clear to the actuarial community that the demographics of the country would change over the next several decades and the Baby Boomers would make up an increasingly disproportionate amount of the group of current and past employees. Put another way, companies realized that there would be more and more retirees per worker due to the demographic bubble that is the large cohort of people born just after World War II.
How would companies face this growing expense over time, without going bankrupt? Introducing, the 401(k). Unlike a pension, in a 401(k), the employer is only responsible for the amount of money they contribute on your behalf. How long that money lasts in retirement falls on the shoulders of the employee.
Billed as an example of giving employees choice over their retirement savings—since the employee was responsible for determining how much of their income they wanted to sock away, and how it would be invested — this new form of retirement benefit never really played out as expected. Far too many employees contribute amounts below their limit (and many contribute nothing at all), and of those who participate in the company’s plan, the investment decisions are often inconsistent with the long-term objective of reasonable growth.
One rather alarming statistic is that the median 401(k) balance in the US is approximately $25,000. While that includes many younger employees, it is also representative of the savings amounts of workers near retirement. $25,000 will not last very long after you start tapping into it.
If you chose to lower your contribution amount in the last year — or, for that matter, at any time — now is the time to consider maximizing your annual contribution amount (provided you are in a stabilized condition at work that gives you the confidence to resume investing in your future).
The other issue to consider when you review your plan is how you’re allocated. It’s an industry-known concern that the average 401(k) plan is 40% invested in the cash option. There are many reasons for this, from apathy to excessive risk aversion, but the money you put in cash will lose purchasing power over time since money market funds yield substantially less than the rate of inflation. $100,000 today will buy you about $55,000 in goods and services twenty years from now based on the annual spread between inflation (around 3%) and the rate on money funds (around 0.1%). Alternatively, if that $100,000 earned just a modest 8% per year, it would be worth $466,000 in twenty years. Figure out the reasonable allocation for someone your age, and modify your allocation. There are many helpful tools online that can determine the proper mix for yourself.
So, when I ask you to “name the top SIX things you want to do once the restrictions of COVID-19 are fully lifted,” I want to hear “No. 6: Contribute the max to my 401(k) and allocate it appropriately.”
Better yet, start tomorrow.