When state regulators allowed bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go, it opened up a whole new avenue for business.
Consumers no longer have to go to a bar to get their favorite mixed drinks. They now can take them to go. On June 8, Oregon lawmakers made to-go cocktails permanent.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission wanted to help the businesses affected by the government-mandated lockdowns. Bars and restaurants that operate under a full on-premise license with the OLCC — private clubs, bars/restaurants, caterers and public venues with food services — are allowed to sell a cocktail to go and wine with food.
To-go cocktails are now permanently allowed in more than a dozen states around the country. During the pandemic, more than 30 states had allowed cocktails to go as a temporary measure.
In Central Oregon, summer tourism is in full swing, and some consumers are shifting their purchases to takeout, rather than dine-in consumption of food and beverages, according to the industry.
“The new cocktails to-go rules are a great move by the OLCC,” said Alan Dietrich, CEO of Crater Lake Spirits, a Bend-based distillery. “It’s a great benefit for the bars and restaurants and hopefully will help them generate more revenue.”
And ultimately sell more mixed drinks using distilled products produced by Dietrich’s company.
Under the OLCC rules, cocktails to go are single-serving wine and distilled spirits and a mixer, and cannot contain more than 3 ounces of alcohol. Only two cocktails can be sold to go with a “substantial food item,” according to the OLCC website.
The cocktails also must be single serving in a container with a lid that includes a seal designed to make it known when the seal has been removed or broken, according to the OLCC.
The rules allowing cocktails to go are supported by the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, said Jason Brandt, president and CEO. The Oregon Wine Council, a statewide advocacy group, supported the measure and the OLCC’s rules as well.
“It’s a way to assign local restaurants and bars with their recovery from the pandemic,” Brandt said in an email. “We see the newfound flexibility as a small benefit that will grow exponentially in the years ahead.”
When bars and restaurants were shut down for dine-in for weeks during government-mandated closures as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the association estimated the hospitality industry lost about 30% of its business. All the while, the owners kept paying rent, licensing fees and utilities. Oregon’s cocktails to-go order was approved temporarily in December.
“It’s been a life raft for some businesses,” said Bryant Haley, OLCC Alcohol and Bottle Bill spokesman. “It’s been super helpful for some businesses and some have changed their business to be around to-go options.”
The OLCC plans to make tweaks and to study both the health and the economic impacts of the cocktails to-go program. Bar and restaurant owners have to be smart about this program and strike a balance about consumption in public spaces and law enforcement concerns, Haley said.
“When the Legislature weighed the options, it decided that cocktails to go were good for the industry,” Haley said.
Dietrich said that during the shutdowns, and before to-go cocktails were allowed, liquor store sales of spirits were brisk. Going forward, Dietrich said, he foresees that sales will continue to be strong as the trend to socialize at home grows.
“The question is, how are consumers going to dine out as we normalize?” Dietrich said. “Will they continue to go out to bars and restaurants like before the pandemic, or will they continue to stay home? A percentage of people have invested in entertaining at home, learned how to make their own cocktails and are realizing that they don’t have to fight a bar four-deep and pay $14 for a cocktail. They can grab a cocktail to go and a meal to go and go home.
“It’s a huge unknown right now.”
Fine dining to go wasn’t part of a most restaurants’ business plans, but COVID-19 restrictions have added this as a revenue stream, he said.
“Restaurants and bars are doing more business because people are dying to go out, and if they can’t get a table, they’ll get things to go,” Dietrich said. “It’s become a huge demand.”
Eric Larson, a bartender at La Rosa in Bend, said that while the lockdowns were in place, he served up a lot of to-go cocktails. Now that dining in is allowed, not so much.
“I think they’ve been quite a help,” Larson said. “I noticed especially when it was first allowed they were a boon for us. Now it’s a nice option.”
