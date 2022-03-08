Central Oregon Community College is seeking people to serve on the college’s budget committee. There are three current vacancies representing three zones.
The budget committee consists of the seven elected COCC board members and seven appointed citizens representing the district’s geographic zones. Budget committee members are board-appointed for three-year terms. The committee meets two to three times per year and recommends an annual operating budget to the board of directors.
The first vacancy represents Zone 1, which includes all of Jefferson County, a southern portion of Wasco County and a portion of northeast Deschutes County north of Redmond.
The second vacancy represents Zone 2, which includes all of Crook County and a portion of northeast Deschutes County between Bend and Redmond.
The third vacancy represents Zone 4/5, which is located within the city of Bend.
The deadline for applying is March 31. This interested in applying can see the zone maps here.
To apply, send a cover letter and resume, including home address, to: COCC Board of Directors, Attn: Jenn Kovitz, Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend, Oregon 97703 or e-mail materials to jkovitz@cocc.edu.
