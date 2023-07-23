When Deschutes Brewery realized its managers and supervisors needed training, it looked around and found help right it its own backyard.
The Central Oregon Community College Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development’s team provides in-person and virtual training in a classroom setting. Leadership training, motivational interviewing and customized training are available to all sizes of businesses .
The training uses former business leaders who are former corporate trainers, and consultants who share tips and experiences with employees as a way to retain them. Bend is well-known among entrepreneurs as a place to start and grow a business. There are outdoor company networks and organizations that mentor new businesses, as well as specialized classes, like the ones at COCC.
“Companies come to us. Sometimes they’re small businesses and other times, large industries,” said Lisa Merritt, center program manager. “It takes a couple conversations with the company to hone in on what they mean when they say they want leadership training.
“We recognize that if people are to be successful they need tools. It’s such a privilege to help these businesses.”
A tale of two businesses
This spring, Deschutes Brewery, sent a team of 17 managers and supervisors for in person leadership training at the college, said Faye Gardner, company human resource director. The brewery, which employs about 280 people at its pubs and brewing facility in Bend, put it out to the workers at the employee-owned business and the response was huge.
“That told me that they’re craving leadership classes,” she said. “We had 17 sign up for the spring session and another group will go in the fall.”
The six-week training included ways to create habits of successful leaders in the workplace. Deschutes Brewery supervisors and managers learned about emotional intelligence, accountability and delegation, coaching and feedback, how to work with difficult people and team building.
“These are all things that are practical in a supervisor’s world,” Gardner said. “When you’re a manager, it’s not innate to know about understanding the fundamentals of delegation, or how to give good feedback. We wanted to invest in our leadership team.”
Jason Florez, a Medline ReNewal in Redmond project manager, had COCC training classes at the Redmond plant for about 28 people who received training on a specific subjects.
“The training was more focused on staff in a new leadership role,” Florez said. “The feedback from the department leads was fantastic. The instructor kept the group engaged and provided some great literature everyone could put into use.”
Matching trainers with trainees
When a business calls the center, its needs are matched with a trainer, said Merritt. Trainers come from a variety of business backgrounds. Merritt had 23 years of experience teaching communications before joining the center.
Training sessions for forklift operators, pesticide management, project management and leadership are just some of the college’s free classes . In addition, the school offers free advising to large and small businesses and individuals, said Sue Meyer, Central Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center assistant director.
The small business center falls under the umbrella of the Center for Business, Industry and Professional Development, Meyer said. Last year, the entire program er helped about 427 businesses, from free advising to professional certification.
“Our role is to continually educate the community,” Meyer said. “Employees are always looking for ways to continue to hone their skills.”
The small business center is one of 20 across the state in 43 locations, according to the Oregon Small Business Development Center website. There are 17 centers at community colleges , two at state universities, one each at the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state’s Business Oregon agency .
Reinvesting in a workforce
At Deschutes, which is ranked No. 11 in terms of craft beer production by the Brewers Association, reinvesting in the team helps make a stronger, more vibrant workplace. Team leaders return from the six-week training sessions invigorated, Gardner said.
“We wanted to invest and grow our management team and the content at COCC was relevant,” she said. “We’ve done some leadership facilitated training in the past, but it was on-site. There is something about going to an educational institution to receive formalized leadership training that is inspirational.”
And since the classes were mixed with students from other businesses, the Deschutes Brewery supervisors got to learn from others too, she said.
“There is a need for this program,” said Gardner. “It is a benefit. And it wasn’t too expensive. I received only positive feedback from the team leaders. They were excited about bringing the content to life and to apply what they learned.”
Most businesses don’t have trainers on staff, so a center like the one at COCC helps businesses learn from each other and hear from others how they resolved conflict or inspired their workforce, said Merritt.
“A business doesn’t have to feel alone,” said Merritt. “We work to meet a business’s schedule. Anyone can sign up. We’re one of the best-kept secrets around.”
