After nearly two decades in the U.S. Navy, Chris McNulty is letting his passion soar. The 37-year-old Bend resident was a helicopter crew member when he was in the service, but he’s ready to pilot fixed -wing planes. He’s a graduate of Central Oregon Community College’s two-year aviation program and is working on getting enough hours of flight time to qualify for a position as a regional pilot.
That should take about 15 months of flying, the minimum requirement to pilot at that level. In the meantime he’ll be instructing upcoming aviation students.
“I have a background in flying from the Navy,” said McNulty. “Being a pilot in aviation is something I feel that is exciting. It’s a passion of mine.”
His passion should pay off soon.
As fast as programs can churn out pilots, they are being snapped up by cargo and passenger carriers who have struggled for seven years with a worldwide airplane and helicopter pilot shortage. Aviation programs like the one at COCC train pilots to help fill the projected chasm created by retiring pilots.
Boeing’s Pilot and Technician Outlook for 2021‑40 predicts that new pilots will need to be ready to fill vacancies over the next 20 years.
In the United States alone, a projected 432,000 new pilots will be needed during the same period, according to the Boeing report.
Airlines are juggling schedules as more pilot retire, leaving cockpit seats empty because there are not enough trained pilots to fill them. Recently, Alaska Airlines canceled nonstop flights from Redmond to Portland because of a scarcity of pilots on an under-used route.
Airlines are offering hiring bonuses, in some cases up to $18,000 for CommutAir for a junior captain position.
Kenneth Sangalang, a COCC student, hopes to snag one of these positions after he passes his instrument certification and accrues 1,500 hours of time in the air. Then he can get hired by a regional airline and possibly earn a starting median wage of $130,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The bureau predicts the industry will grow by 13% over the next decade. About 14,500 openings for commercial pilots and engineers are projected each year, on average, over the decade to replace workers who transfer to different jobs or retire.
Like other students, Sangalang is tapping into his G.I. Bill funding to pay for his roughly $85,000 education at COCC’s two year program. By comparison, a typical two year degree at COCC costs about $12,000.
The aviation program in Central Oregon is paired with Leading Edge Flight Academy, which provides behind-the -joy stick training for pilots of planes and helicopters out of the Bend airport.
The relationship was forged at the onset of the aviation program in 2012 when instructors from Mt. Hood Community College canceled its aviation program and it moved to COCC.
Leading Edge, the flight school that works with COCC, also has financial aid available through a partnership with Meritize, a private lender that doesn’t rely solely on FICO scores but looks at a student’s academic or military achievements to consider credit worthiness.
“People need a way to finance flight training,” said Jack Walker, Leading Edge Flight Academy executive vice president. “The college provides the best financing options. We encourage students to go that route. It’s our job to provide customer service to those who don’t want that route.”
Graduates of the COCC program often become flight instructors at Leading Edge, which helps them gain their required in-flight training hours and ultimately get hired. When students graduate from COCC they have about 300 hours of flight time. Working as instructors for Leading Edge allows them to get paid and accrue about 70 hours a month, Walker said.
“I always wanted to be a pilot,” Sangalang said. “I didn’t believe in myself and I used to give up before I even tried something. I am now prepared for whatever obstacles come my way. I’m looking forward to the winter term.”
Enrollment is up at COCC’s aviation program, said Karl Baldessari, program director. In 2009 the program had 100 students, and in 2020 the program had three times that number.
Students who graduate the program are job ready and could roll into a full-time career within 15 months of graduation with enough flight hours, Baldessari said. Recruiters from Skywest, Horizon, Piedmont and GoJet all make the circuit talking to students about employment opportunities.
The time spent as a flight instructor fills the flight hours clocked and reinforces the learning, he said.
“It’s a stepping stone into a career job,” Baldessari said. “They have continuous employment from the day they graduate. The airlines are driving the need because there are so many pilots in the airlines.”
For a long time the airline industry relied on a pool of pilots coming out of the military, but fewer are leaving the service, said Baldessari. Others go to flight schools and get a four year degree, but that can cost upwards of $200,000. Or others hire a company like Leading Edge for in-flight learning and take the certification test on their own. That’s expensive because students pay for flight instruction by the hour, he said.
The COCC program provides flight training and book learning about weather and aerodynamics along with the peer support from a classroom setting, he said. The pairing with Leading Edge, a Federal Aviation Administration certified flight school, allows for the graduates to receive a regulated training program.
McNulty is building up his hours with a goal of getting hired by a regional airline with Skywest or a cargo company.
“When you go up in the air, there’s a lot of knowledge and there’s a lot of stuff that’s learned by doing,” McNulty said. “As an instructor, you have to understand and know enough to teach it. “
Instructing in Bend offers a lot of challenges that other places don’t provide, McNulty said. The weather is a big factor for training, as it throws at pilots a wide-range of variables, he said.
“While I’m building up my hours as an instructor, I’m building up my knowledge,” he said.
“As an instructor I’m helping the younger generation. It’s not just about gaining the flight hours for me. It’s about putting in the commitment and that gives me an edge.”
