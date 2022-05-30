In this Dec. 22, 2008, photo, a home is engulfed near Tennessee Valley Authority's Kingston Fossil Plant after the failure of a storage cell unleashed 5.4 million cubic yards of ash sludge near Kingston, Tennessee. A contractor hired to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill is not immune from being sued by workers who say they weren't properly protected, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on May 18, 2022. More than 200 workers blame Jacobs Engineering for exposing them to ash they say caused a slew of illnesses, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin.
Workers who cleaned up the 2008 Kingston, Tennessee, coal ash spill spent years working in conditions that they believe made them sick.
The first worker lawsuits were filed against cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering in 2013. But nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
As the cases drag on, dozens who believed their work for the contractor made them sick have died.
The company’s latest challenge is a request to dismiss most of the plaintiffs for failing to follow a procedure outlined in the Tennessee Silica Claims Priorities Act. The Tennessee Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on Wednesday.
