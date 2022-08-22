GERMANY RHINE LOW

A barge passes exposed riverbed on the Rhine near Loreley, Germany.

 Alex Kraus/ Bloomberg

Automakers racing to make more electric vehicles have a problem: climate change is catching up with the industry.

On Monday, authorities in China's Sichuan province — the source of about a fifth of the country's lithium production — extended electricity cuts to some industrial users as the most intense heat wave in more than 60 years depletes reservoirs used for hydropower.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.