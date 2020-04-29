Businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions in Madras can apply for two grants recently approved by the city council and the Madras Redevelopment Commission.
The grants total $300,000. Only businesses located within the city limits or within the urban renewal areas and have an active business license will be considered.
Grants will be a maximum of $2,500 per business.
Applications will be accepted electronically starting Wednesday through midnight on May 8.
Successful applicants will be notified by mail. To apply contact Joe Krenowicz at the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber at 541-408-6766, or 541-475-2350. Or go to the city's link for Spanish or English applications.
