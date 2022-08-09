Chipotle restaurants

A Chipotle employee prepares a burrito for a customer in Seattle. 

 AP file photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

According to investigators, Chipotle's violations of the city's Fair Workweek law included failing to post work schedules 14 days in advance, pay a premium for schedule changes and offer available shifts to current employees before hiring new employees.

