Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a second location on Tuesday in Bend.
The new location is at 20524 Robal Lane and it is open for drive-thru, pick up and to-go options, said Stefani Green, Chipotle manager external communications.
Eventually the corporate-owned restaurant will also allow dining-in once the phased reopening has progressed further.
The new restaurant employs 25 people. Chipotle has over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. It employs 8,500 people company-wide.
