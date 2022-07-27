The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that includes $52 billion in grants and incentives for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, an industry that has steadily lost ground to foreign competitors in recent years.
The 64 to 33 vote comes after more than a year of debate and marks a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden, whose agenda has largely stalled in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to pass most legislation.
The bill is expected to pass the House later this week and then move to Biden's desk for his signature.
Wall Street is likely to welcome the help. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 30% this year through Tuesday, positioning the gauge for its worst annual performance since 2008. All 30 stocks in the index were down for 2022 as of Tuesday's close.
In addition to the semiconductor funding, the legislation includes money for research and workforce training and 5G wireless technology.
The measure has been presented as both a way to reinvigorate the U.S. industrial base and fortify the country's national security interests against future supply chain disruptions overseas, where the vast majority of advanced semiconductors are currently produced.
"Our grandchildren will be holding good-paying jobs in industries we can't even imagine because of what we do today," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before the final vote on the measure, which he described as being "a long time coming."
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the bill was about "national security," adding that he wished it had cost less. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the legislation would increase U.S. budget deficits by $79 billion over a decade.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has voiced support. Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican whose state stands to benefit from the legislation, sponsored the chips funding and has been urging his colleagues to support the measure. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, told reporters Tuesday evening that he would vote no.
Among the key provisions in the package:
$39 billion in financial assistance to build domestic semiconductor facilities.
$11 billion to fund chips research and workforce development.
$2 billion for defense-related chips manufacturing.
Restrictions on use of funds for stock buybacks, foreign investmen.
A 25% investment tax credit for the manufacture of semiconductors and tools to create semiconductors.
$500 million for an international secure communications program.
$200 million for semiconductor industry worker training.
$1.5 billion for public wireless supply-chain innovation.
(1) comment
I mean yeah, it's pork, but still, two major bipartisan wins in two years is getting it done. There are advantages to Congress working on things that Americans are generally ignorant of and find boring.
