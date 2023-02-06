CHATGPT-BG

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Advanced artificial intelligence systems are expected to eventually replace some jobs in the financial, media, legal and technology sectors, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.

What's more striking: More than two-thirds of 292 respondents, predominantly in the financial sector, didn't view their own jobs as being at risk any time soon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 Bloomberg's Alicia Diaz, Tomoko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.