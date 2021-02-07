When government mandates forced restaurants to close dining-in options to combat the spread of COVID-19, El Sancho Taco Shop had to incorporate an online option for customers to order food.
When Sparrow Bakery, a mostly grab and go kind of business, had to find a way to offset the losses incurred from the lack of wholesale pastry sales, it turned to delivery service for customers.
COVID-19, and the related closures imposed since last March, has forced many restaurants to reimagine their business model by tapping into their entrepreneurial thinking to reach customers.
“They had to adapt it (COVID-19 restrictions) to their business model,” said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades Hospitality Management program executive in residence. “Overnight businesses had to adopt technology to survive.”
Whenever Central Oregon overcomes the coronavirus, what’s certain is that many of these survival methods for restaurants and bars will become the norm, Montgomery said. It all depends on the comfort level of customers going forward as to what a dining-in experience will look like. What’s certain is the restaurant landscape in Central Oregon will change. Competitors will come and go. Dining options and menu offerings will change, Montgomery said.
The losers, however, will be the entry-level jobs lost from the adoption of more technology. Online ordering requires fewer workers. Streamlining workplaces mean fewer workers, he said.
“It’s a trend that’s been happening for 10 years now and COVID-19 has accelerated it,” Montgomery said. “Businesses will be more efficient.”
At Ariana Restaurant on NW Galveston Avenue, the owners have established outdoor dining in a greenhouse or a tent to meet the restrictions. Reservations are made online for one of these four seating arrangements.
Since mid-March Oregon restaurants have been shut down for dining-in service twice. The first was in March at the start of the pandemic. The second was in mid-November when the governor imposed a two-week freeze on activities and later extended it in counties that were in the extreme risk category, which bans indoor dining, encourages takeout, and limits how many people can gather.
“Once we get to the point of herd immunity, the industry will look different,” said Jason Brandt, Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association director. “My hope is that it looks like it did before (the pandemic). For sure, the model will be more diversified.
“Restaurant owners have to meet customers where they’re comfortable.”
The trade association has been urging the state to consider easing dining-in restrictions, Brandt said. Oregon’s foodservice industry accounts for less than 1% of all workplace outbreaks and 4.7% of all Oregon outbreaks, Brandt said. The leisure and hospitality industry lost 25,500 jobs in December statewide, and Deschutes County nearly 30% of those jobs in December, compared to 2019, according to state jobless data.
“Businesses are simply trying to combine limited sales from takeout and delivery with Paycheck Protection Program dollars with the hope that indoor dining will become available,” Brandt said. “The industry continues to be challenged by disproportionate sacrifices in terms of helping stop the virus spread.”
At El Sancho Taco Shop, Joel Cordez, said he’ll continue the option for online ordering, except during summer tourist season. The restaurant learned last summer that adding online to dining-in and takeout was too many orders and people had to wait for their food. Cordez said he didn’t want the quality of the food to suffer.
“We’ve done fine this year, but we’ve been lucky,” Cordez said. “We had a strong take-out business, but that’s not what we specialize in. We like our atmosphere where people can hang out, and that’s what our business is about: atmosphere and food.”
Not only has Bethlyn’s Global Fusion opened up a so-called ghost kitchen and called it Bombay Bend, but they’ve also instituted online ordering, said co-owner Bethlyn Rider.
The loss of revenue from the governor’s restrictions on dining-in prompted the restaurant to look at its expenses and ways to grow the business. After brainstorming and reaching out via social media to Bend foodies, Rider said, she and her partner opted for this single cuisine that is not on their normal menu.
“It’s really helped us a lot,” Rider said. “We launched it Jan. 5 and it’s been really good. Better than we thought. It’s bringing in extra revenue.”
The most difficult task, Rider said, was building a website for the new cuisine and for the online ordering.
“Right now, we’re living in a virtual world,” she said. “The tech part is the hardest.”
Going forward some combination of online, ghost kitchen and theme meals will be part of the repertoire. They created an Inauguration Day dinner, a Valentine’s Day dinner and family-style meals. They’ve all been popular, Rider said, because they give value to the customer.
With 15 years of business in their belt, the owners of Sparrow Bakery are making a plea to customers to buy twice as much takeout to help struggling restaurants, said Whitney Keatman, one of the owners of the bakery. They are calling the campaign “Twice More,” to tap into a program established in 2007 during the economic downturn, called “Make Local Habit.”
“We’re prevailing upon our customers to help save us,” Keatman said. “We’re encouraging the public to take out more. Everyone is barely hanging in there. If we can get 10,000 or 20,000 people in Bend to buy twice as much, we’ll have the ability to turn that into dollar signs.”
