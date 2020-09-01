Laird Superfood Inc., a company based in Sisters, is seeking an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The firm has applied for listing on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol LSF but has not established how many shares will be offered or the price range, according to a company statement. Both of those will be set by market conditions. Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering, according to the company statement. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the co-manager for the proposed offering.
A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High St., 12th Floor, Boston, Mass. 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com
