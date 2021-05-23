Central Oregon’s economy has firmly put the shock of the COVID-19 restrictions behind it, according to the quarterly business index.
Lodging revenues are up. The housing market is growing, despite a low level of inventory. Even initial unemployment claims are near pre-pandemic levels. But plane travel is lagging and job recovery still has not recovered all that was lost due to shutdowns designed to control the spread of the virus.
Those are the conclusions of the quarterly Central Oregon Business Index, which provides a snapshot of business activity by examining nine variables, which are adjusted seasonally.
The index rose 5.3% in the first quarter of the year over the fourth quarter of 2020 and now stands 6.8% above the same time the year before, said Tim Duy, author of the index and a University of Oregon professor of practice in economics. The index was at 136.7, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 when it was 131.5, which has been adjusted downward from what was previously reported.
The number of jobs climbed by 1,200 in Central Oregon during the first quarter, Duy said. Despite adding more jobs, the region still has 4,400 fewer jobs this first quarter. Duy said it was perplexing to have fewer jobs given the tight labor market in Central Oregon.
“If you look at the underlying indicators, the shock to the economy is behind us,” Duy said. “We’ll continue to see continued improvement in the form of job growth and that’s what people care about. The upside here and there’s a lot of potential, for job growth to pick up in the sectors most impacted.”
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, according to the Oregon Employment Department, was 6.6% in March, down from 6.8% in February, but still higher than it was pre-pandemic when the Deschutes County unemployment rate was 3.3%.
On Friday, Deschutes County moved into the lower risk category, which allowed for more dining-in and fitness capacity and more social gathering. The county achieved 65% vaccination rate among those 16 and older, a level set by of Gov. Kate Brown.
If the growth continues, Duy said, the forecast for the economy is rosy in the months ahead, particularly if the number of vaccinated residents continues to climb.
“The tourism and travel sector did recover, clearly people have flocked to the area and that reflects the outdoor amenities,” Duy said. “We’ve been coming out of this (recession) economically for a while, now it’s more light at the end of the tunnel.
“We haven’t recovered all the losses yet, but the index does show the economy is growing.”
