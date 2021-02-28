Central Oregon’s economy appeared resilient in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a pandemic that required businesses to shutter temporarily and a virus that continues, according to the quarterly Central Oregon Business Index.
If enough people can become vaccinated against COVID-19, Central Oregon’s economy should normalize in short order, said Tim Duy, author of the index and University of Oregon professor of practice in economics. The index was 136.7 in the fourth quarter of 2020, creeping up slightly from the third quarter, Duy said.
Jobs losses continued to drag on the economy, especially in the fourth quarter when Gov. Kate Brown closed restaurant businesses and limited the number of people who could gather, Duy said. But housing and lodging taxes were bright signposts indicating a full economic recovery could be ahead, he said.
“The lodging tax was remarkable,” Duy said. “That shows the attractiveness of the region for leisure and hospitality. You look at all of this and you see the index is improving and that’s a good sign going forward.”
The city of Bend collected $8.8 million in fiscal year July 2019 to June 2020, compared to $10.2 million collected July 2018 to June 2019 in Transient Accommodations Tax..
These numbers are a good indicator that once restrictions are lifted and business can get back to normal, Central Oregon’s economy should rebound to pre-pandemic levels.
The index comprises of nine variables, which are adjusted for seasonality and are measured against a benchmark of 100 set in 1998. It is designed to show the health of an economy.
In the first quarter of 2020, which was prior to when COVID-19 was identified in the United States, the index was 134.8, in the second quarter it plummeted to 118.4 and in the third quarter it had bounced back up to 131.5 . Much of that bouncing around was due to job losses and shuttered businesses.
The Central Oregon housing market has been breaking records through the third quarter, Duy said. And although it slowed a bit in the fourth quarter, homes are still selling faster and inventory remains low. In addition, new construction accelerated with 243 units permitted compared to 166 the prior quarter, according to the report.
And in the leisure and hospitality industry, hotel revenues were strong for Central Oregon, fueled by the love affair for our outdoor recreation. But air travel remained soft, still below pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.
In all, the index was only down slightly in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 2019, Duy said.
The two government stimulus efforts and the rounds of Paycheck Protection Program funds for businesses has helped buffer the Central Oregon economy, he said. But it will take a bit of time for the economy to fully rebound overcoming the supply chain shock felt earlier in the year.
“The region has done really well,” Duy said. “I expect the first quarter to show continued improvement. It will be hard for people to hold back when things fully open up.”
