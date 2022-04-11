Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. will soon open a new Central Oregon pub in southwest Bend, an area that is already targeted for housing growth.
Opening for the 5,000-square-foot pub, the company’s third, will be in November on the southwest corner of Reed Market Road and 27th Street, said Andy Rhine, Cascade Lakes general manager.
“We feel we’ll be filling a void in that area,” said Rhine, who with his family purchased the brewery in 2019. “There is a lot of new investments being made in that part of town.”
The new pub will be part of a shopping and office complex called Reed South that is being built on 3.4 acres and will feature two stories, a rooftop bar and a grassy lawn. The menu will be similar to the company’s Chandler Avenue location, but will offer unique food selections, Rhine said.
The nearest craft brewery is about a mile away, Rhine said. Bend has 22 breweries operating and there are 9,247 craft breweries nationwide in 2021, according to the Brewers Association data.
The expansion comes after two years of hardship for breweries. The brewing industry has faced challenges during the pandemic that forced many to pivot to packaging cans from kegs and vie for space on packed grocery shelves. But then source material became hard to find, such as aluminum, labels and hops.
It’s because of these challenges that the Oregon Brewers Guild sees Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.’s expansion as a positive sign. The Oregon Brewers Guild, which represents about 200 breweries and trade members, is a nonprofit organization that promotes brewing in Oregon.
“It’s encouraging to see growth happening, especially after the past two years,” LaRue said. “The Oregon craft beer industry is still very much in recovery mode between sale losses, staffing shortages and supply chain issues.
“Cascade Lakes Brewing expansion keeps me positive that we are headed in the right direction.”
The brewery’s other locations are Chandler Avenue near Oregon State University-Cascades campus and on SW Seventh Street in Redmond.
Beer produced in Redmond is in six states: Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Montana. In 2021 it produced 7,000 barrels of beer from its 25-barrel system in Redmond. It was founded in 1994.
During the shut downs of the pandemic, the Rhines used that time to renovate its Chandler Avenue location. They revamped the menu, relaunched its brewing options and remodeled the brewery.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.