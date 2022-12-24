Summertime in Bend conjures images of visitors and locals floating down the Deschutes River, busy mountain bike trails and a colorful assortment of license plates lining the streets of downtown Bend. But while most of Bend’s tourism industry hinges on summertime travel, winter tourism is slowly catching up over a longer timeframe, according to Visit Bend, the city’s tourism arm.

When visitors do make it to Bend in the winter months it can help local businesses boost year-end profits. Stronger visitor numbers also allow companies in the tourism industry to employ more of their staff throughout the year, improving employment stability and opportunities, according to Wanderlust, one of Bend’s largest tour operators.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7818,

mkohn@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019. He enjoys hiking in the hills and forests near Bend with his family and exploring the state of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.