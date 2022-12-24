Sadie Johnson, 10, right, visiting from Camas, Washington, and Violet Mitchell, 10, of Bend, ice skate at the Seventh Mountain Resort ice skating rink on Thursday. The ice rink, open to the public, sees a mix of tourists and local residents.
Summertime in Bend conjures images of visitors and locals floating down the Deschutes River, busy mountain bike trails and a colorful assortment of license plates lining the streets of downtown Bend. But while most of Bend’s tourism industry hinges on summertime travel, winter tourism is slowly catching up over a longer timeframe, according to Visit Bend, the city’s tourism arm.
When visitors do make it to Bend in the winter months it can help local businesses boost year-end profits. Stronger visitor numbers also allow companies in the tourism industry to employ more of their staff throughout the year, improving employment stability and opportunities, according to Wanderlust, one of Bend’s largest tour operators.
Kevney Dugan, president and chief executive of Visit Bend, said Mt. Bachelor ski area is still the main draw in winter but wintertime low-season tourism can be further boosted by shining a spotlight on other winter highlights of Central Oregon.
Museums, shopping, dining, and snowshoeing can keep visitors busy for an extra day or two after their ski adventures at the mountain. There’re plenty of sno-parks around for sledding, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. Day trips to Sunriver and Sisters are other popular diversions from Mt. Bachelor.
Dugan said a decade ago winter occupancy in hotels could drop to 25% to 30% of capacity but now hovers at around 50% during the winter period.
“We think more people are enjoying what we have to offer and this has created far more stability for local businesses,” said Dugan.
“In the past, some businesses closed up in the fall and re-opened in the spring, a situation that does not seem to happen anymore due to a stronger and more consistent visitation cycle,” he added.
Visit Bend is trying to boost the winter tourism numbers by putting more emphasis on its off-season marketing. Dugan said 75% of the organization’s marketing budget, some $845,000, is spent between October and April.
Transient Room Tax collected in Deschutes County indicates that dollar amounts spent by visitors are trending higher in winter. In December 2015, the county collected $396,621 from the tax. Last year that number has nearly doubled to $775,699.
Eric Sande, executive director for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, said tourist numbers in winter have been boosted by increased activity at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, as well as opportunities in smaller cities like La Pine and Prineville. Redmond bills itself as a hub to visit all the area’s attractions.
“Definitely we are seeing stronger numbers in winter compared to 10 years ago. And we do more promotion to build up the winter and shoulder seasons,” said Sande.
There are some obstacles that keep numbers low in winter, including the shorter daylight hours, lack of camping, and mountain road closures. Another primary reason is the school year which keeps families grounded at home except for short weekend getaways and the two-week winter break.
Despite the limitations, Courtney Braun, the owner of Wanderlust Tours in Bend, said her business is up around 10% this winter compared to the pre-COVID-19 years. “It’s looking great for the rest of the winter. We have some special events coming up and our standard trips are filling up. We are looking forward to 2023,” said Braun.
The heavy snow this winter is a mixed blessing, she adds. It can encourage more visitors to come to Bend for the full winter experience but it can also turn people away due to more challenging driving conditions.
When they do come, it’s not just from Oregon and the West Coast. Wanderlust receives regular bookings from people coming from across the country and even overseas, she said. Braun has recently hosted tourists from Canada, Mexico, the UK, the Philippines, Germany, and France.
Wanderlust’s winter tours include evening snowshoeing and bonfires, along with daytime cave tours. Depending on when snow arrives, both hiking and kayaking are still possible into November. This winter, the company is expanding options by running a full-day snowshoeing trip to Crater Lake.
Fat bikes — those with large tires capable of riding in snow — are also keeping visitors engaged when they want something to do beyond skiing. Bend-based Cog Wild used to operate only in the summer months but it now runs fat bike tours in the off-season.
Sara Perry, a manager at Cog Wild, said the company started fat bike tours around seven years ago and has seen interest grow. While the number of tours is just a fraction of their summertime tour schedules it does keep guides busy for a few days each month in winter.
“It’s reaching more people. Most want to try fat biking because it’s a new activity and they are intrigued,” said Perry. “We are marketing more to get more winter tourists. It helps to keep us operational year-round.”
But winter travel isn’t always easy. It can be difficult to navigate icy roads and special planning is sometimes needed, especially if a storm approaches. Still, getting in the backcountry in the cold weather can also be a magical experience, especially when snow on the ground turns Bend into a winter wonderland. That is when Cog Wild and others are finding interest can peak.
“It’s pretty with the snow and it’s cool to be out in the forest,” said Perry. “It’s a different activity with different views that make a familiar place seem fresh and from a new experience.”
