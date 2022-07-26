In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone, a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is posted outside the store in Canton, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
The unemployment rate in Central Oregon held to about the same rate in June as it was the month before, according to the Oregon Employment Department's monthly data.
Rates in the three counties — Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook — approached pre-pandemic levels set in February 2020, according to the monthly report.
In Deschutes County, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, a fraction above the record low rate of 3.3% set prior to the pandemic, according to the monthly data. The county added 1,100 jobs in June, consistent for this time of year when the leisure and hospitality industry ramps up for summer tourism.
Leisure and hospitality added 900 jobs compared to last June. Despite the increase, the industry remains down 4.3% from June 2019, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment ate was unchanged at 4.6% in June and is fast approaching its pre-pandemic rates of 4.1% in February 2020, according to the report.
In June 90 more nonfarm jobs were added in June in Jefferson County, stronger gains than normal for this time of year, according to the report.
The county has recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic and reported it had 6,710 total jobs in June.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7% in June, unchanged from May, according to the report. At this rate, Crook County's unemployment rate is fast approaching the record low rate sent prior to the pandemic in February 2020 when it was 4.4%, according to the report.
The county added 140 jobs in June, 40 fewer than is typical for this time of year. Still employment levels in the county were up 10% from pre-pandemic levels. Compared to the same period the year before, Crook County has added 550 jobs, or 7.8% more
