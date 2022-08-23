Job Openings (copy)

A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP file

Unemployment in each of the three counties in Central Oregon was relatively unchanged in July compared to the month before, according to monthly unemployment data.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Deschutes County was 3.5% in July, just up a tick from June when it was 3.4%, according to the Oregon Employment Department data. These rates have been hovering around the record low levels set before the pandemic when the county experienced 3.3% unemployment.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.