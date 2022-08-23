A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
Unemployment in each of the three counties in Central Oregon was relatively unchanged in July compared to the month before, according to monthly unemployment data.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Deschutes County was 3.5% in July, just up a tick from June when it was 3.4%, according to the Oregon Employment Department data. These rates have been hovering around the record low levels set before the pandemic when the county experienced 3.3% unemployment.
It's typical for the county to experience job losses this time year, although this July Deschutes County lost 300 more jobs than normal. A total of 920 jobs were lost in July, according to the unemployment data.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was was unchanged at 4.7% in July, but slightly higher than it was pre-pandemic when it was 4.4%, according to the data.
The county added 10 jobs in July at a time when typically posts modest job losses.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6%, the same as it was in June and just up slightly from pre-pandemic levels of 4.1%. Employment fell by 190 jobs in July, larger losses than normal for this time of year, according to the data.
