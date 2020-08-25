There were fewer new jobs added in July, compared to May and June in Central Oregon, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
The jobless rate in Deschutes County dropped to 10.8% in July, down from 12.4% in June, but still much higher than before the pandemic when the unemployment rate was 3.3% in March, according to the report.
“The rate of improvement is slowing,” said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Deschutes County added 660 jobs in July. During the peak of the COVID-19 shutdown, the county lost 14,860 jobs, but has since added back about 5,890 jobs, according to the report.
“Put another way, Deschutes County has recovered roughly 40% of the jobs lost since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Runberg wrote in the report. ”Employment levels remain down for all major industry sectors compared with this time last year.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the job losses have occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector, private education and health services, retail and professional and business services. And those sectors continue to be the hardest hit.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 11.7% in July, compared to 13.3% in June, but far higher than the 4.8% in March. The county lost about 800 jobs during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. It has since regained 150 of the jobs lost.
And in Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 11.3% down from 13.3% in June, but far higher than the 4.2% that it was in March.
