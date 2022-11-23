A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.
Central Oregon's unemployment rates continued to creep upwards in October with the leisure and hospitality sector shedding the most jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.
Deschutes County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.9% in October, compared to 3.8% in September, according to the monthly report. The rate is above the lowest at 3.3% set before pandemic-related closures shuttered businesses sending the unemployment rate to over 15%.
Despite the increase in the unemployment rate, Deschutes County added 680 jobs in October, totally 91,340 total jobs, with the lion's share in the education and health services sectors, according to the monthly report. Total employment expanded 2.6% from October 2021, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.3% in October, compared to its lowest rate ever that ran from November 2019 through 2020 when it was 4.4%, according to the report.
Total non-farm employment fell by 80 jobs in October, with government holding steady. The rate of job growth slowed in Jefferson County with non-farm employment up 160 jobs over the past year. The jobs were concentrated in wood product manufacturing.
And in Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in October to 5.4%, up from the record low of 4.7% set before the pandemic.
The county cut 40 non-farm jobs in October, falling to 7,530 jobs In the past year, the county added 290 jobs and the county remains among the fastest in the state over the past year, according to the report.
