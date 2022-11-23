Job Openings (copy) (copy)

A help wanted sign hangs in the window of an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Illinois, March 19. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP file

Central Oregon's unemployment rates continued to creep upwards in October with the leisure and hospitality sector shedding the most jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.

Deschutes County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.9% in October, compared to 3.8% in September, according to the monthly report. The rate is above the lowest at 3.3% set before pandemic-related closures shuttered businesses sending the unemployment rate to over 15%.

