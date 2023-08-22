After months of declining unemployment in Central Oregon, the seasonally adjusted rates saw little or no change in July, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked downward to 3.7% in July from 3.8% in June. Still, the monthly rate is hovering about 0.3 percentage points above the record low of 3.4% set just before the March 2020 pandemic-related closures were started, according to the monthly report.
Job losses are normal at this time of year as students return to school from summer break, according to the report. However, the losses in July were slightly above normal, and the county shed 1,380 jobs in July, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Private education and health services led job growth in the county with a year over year gain of about 3.8%, according to the report.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Jefferson County in July was 4.5%, down slightly from June when it was 4.6%, according to the report. Fifty jobs were added in the leisure an d hospitality sector, but job losses were recorded in local government according to the report.
Year over year, the county saw non-farm employment grow by 180 jobs in the past year in the public sector and other services categories.
And in Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was the same in July as in June at 5.3%, still above the record low set in February 2020 when it was 4.5%, according to the report.
Non-farm employment lost 60 jobs in July, a typical loss at this time of year for the county, according to the report.
Year over year, the county lost 180 jobs, marking the first time this year that it registered a negative growth rate. Job losses were concentrated in construction, leisure and hospitality and professional and business services, according to the monthly report.
