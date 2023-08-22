Economy Jobs Report (copy) (copy)

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Illinois.

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

After months of declining unemployment in Central Oregon, the seasonally adjusted rates saw little or no change in July, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.

In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked downward to 3.7% in July from 3.8% in June. Still, the monthly rate is hovering about 0.3 percentage points above the record low of 3.4% set just before the March 2020 pandemic-related closures were started, according to the monthly report.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.