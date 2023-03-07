The unemployment rate in Central Oregon's three counties remained about the same in January with losses concentrating in the retail, professional and business sectors, according to the Oregon Employment Department monthly report.
In Deschutes County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.4% in January and December, according to the report. The monthly rate is a percentage point over the record low of 3.3% set just before the pandemic hit in 2020.
During the month, Deschutes County lost 920 jobs, with retail leading the loses. However, January's seasonally adjusted employment exceeds the pre-pandemic levels by 3,570 jobs, according to the report.
In Jefferson County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also held steady at 5.9% in January. For context, the record low in Jefferson County was 4.4% in January 2019 through January 2020. Non-farm employment grew by 20 jobs in January, with government climbing by 40 jobs and private industry shedding 20 jobs, according to the report.
In Crook County, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose by 0.1% in January to 6.1%, according to the report. The unemployment rate is 1.4% higher than the record low set before the pandemic when unemployment was 4.7%.
The county cut about 80 non-farm jobs in January. Despite this, the county's rate of job growth remains among the fastest of Oregon's 36 counties over the past year. Job gains in the past year were in information, manufacturing, education and health services.
The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics work together to publish monthly labor force data for Oregon's metropolitan areas.
