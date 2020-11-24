The message from health officials has been clear: Try to avoid travel this Thanksgiving holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
And travelers appear to be listening.
With more than 1 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States in recent days and case counts in Oregon shattering previous day records, the hospitality industry is reporting cancellations for lodging and activities.
Still, 50 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, about 10% less than last year because of the pandemic, according to a survey done in mid-October by the American Automobile Association. That’s the lowest amount of travel since the Great Recession in 2008, and ends 11 years of travel growth for the holiday weekend, according to AAA.
Most travelers will wait until the last minute to decide whether to take a Thanksgiving trip, according to AAA.
“It’s a challenging time for small-business owners, restaurant employees and other hospitality workers who depend on tourism dollars to feed their families and our thoughts are with them,” said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
Ever since Gov. Kate Brown issued her advisory urging people not to travel, Bluebird Day Vacation Rentals in Bend has experienced some cancellations of reservations, said company CEO Paige Robinson.
“It’s nothing even remotely like the first announcements made earlier in the year,” Robinson said in an email. “Thanksgiving week is a very popular time to come to Bend in general. It’s clear that many people are still choosing to come to enjoy the holiday and celebrate Thanksgiving with close friends and family.”
Most visitors come to Central Oregon by car, but for those flying, they may see a fairly empty airport. Travel was down 45% this October, compared to the same time the year before, said Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport director
The two weeks around Thanksgiving are usually among the highest travel days of the year at the airport, Bass said.
“In general, the pandemic has affected aviation travel,” Bass said. “From what we’re hearing some airlines have canceled their flights, but I don’t have specifics.”
In normal holiday seasons, Redmond Airport issues parking advisories, warning travelers to come early, plan to be dropped off and expect delays. This year, the airport says there’s plenty of parking, to check with the airlines prior to the flight about any new precautions, and give ample time to get to the plane.
Prior to the surge in cases, United Airlines announced it anticipated that this week would be the busiest since March when the nation locked down in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. About half the travelers are booking less than 30 days in advance, according to a statement by the airline.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued a stay-home order. Restaurant and bars have already been told they’re only allowed to serve takeout, a move that has some in the industry concerned about their financial well-being, said Jason Brandt, Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
“Without significant help from the state, the hospitality industry in Oregon, many of our favorite restaurants, hotels, bars and other places, will have to permanently close their doors, putting tens of thousand of people out of work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.