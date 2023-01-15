The Museum at Warm Springs really could use some new signs, now that the pandemic appears to be waning and people are returning to venues.
One of its signs was taken out by a snow plow. Another is partially obscured by bushes along U.S. Highway 26. And a third is right in front of the turnoff for the museum.
Two years ago, Visit Central Oregon awarded a $25,000 grant to the museum, but the new signs were only recently ordered — and at a higher price. The small museum staff of five will need to look for more funding to cover the increase, and may decide to apply for a grant through Visit Central Oregon’s Future Fund program, said Sunmiet Maben, Museum of Warm Springs operation manager.
“Grants like this really help support the operations of the museum,” Maben said. “We want to share our culture and want people to know about us.”
Visit Central Oregon, which is the marketing nonprofit for the region, may be the right place to go, as it’s grant funding is flush with cash. Three years of a pandemic and a robust collection of room tax has left the organization with about $840,000 to reinvest in the community through the Future Fund grant program.
Tourism in Oregon employs more than 100,000 people. Visitors spent $10.9 billion in 2021, according to Travel Oregon. Locally, tourism employed about 9,300 people and visitors spent $1.1 billion in Central Oregon.
About 10,000 people come through the Warm Springs museum each year to learn about the history of the community, said Maben. It’s important for visitors to be able to find the museum so it can carry on its mission. The new signs feature Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs designs as a way to identify the museum.
“To have new signs will really help us,” said Maben.
Starting on Monday, Visit Central Oregon, the regional marketing group, will accept applications through Feb. 28 for three kinds of projects promoting cultural tourism, accessibility and sustainability. Visit Central Oregon is shooting to release funds by May 15. The destination marketing agency asks that the projects be completed year’s end.
“Our fund is bigger now than it’s been and that’s because of the pandemic,” said Julia Theisen, Visit Central Oregon CEO. “The idea of having a grant process is not entirely new. There have been different grants and strategic investments made over the past five years.
“The funds are generated from the transient room tax and are used for marketing and to reinvest in the region,” she said. “We’re reinvesting tourism dollars into tourism projects.”
Reaching out to the community is an important aspect of enriching the tourist experience, said Todd Montgomery, Oregon State University-Cascades Hospitality Management executive in residence.
“So it’s natural for the community to play a role in shaping that experience,” Montgomery said. “It’s a great way to capture the best ideas from the people who know the product, the community.”
With so much employment tied to tourism, the industry plays a key role in the economy, said Damon Runberg, Business Oregon economist. Tourism also plays a role in attracting new residents to the state, he said.
“It shows off Oregon’s amazing quality of life that helps draw new residents to the state,” Runberg said. “These new residents become meaningful contributors to our communities.”
Destination marketing agencies often reinvest in their community. Visit Bend, a nonprofit agency, operates a similar grant program called the Bend Sustainability Fund. The program earmarks a percentage of the room tax to fund projects that protect, steward and create places that make Bend special, said Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO.
Since it started in 2021, about $2.9 million has been awarded for 17 projects, Dugan said.
“Visit Bend believes in doing our part to protect and preserve the landmarks, wild places and areas of cultural significance that attract people here in the first place,” Dugan said. “It’s on all of us to own at least some small part of making sure these resources are here for future generations to enjoy.”
Reinvesting in the community not only benefits tourists, but residents too, Theisen said. Over the past three years, Visit Central Oregon has funded $500,000 worth of projects to organizations like the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory. The money went to expansion and modernization, trail maintenance and signs at the Cardinal Landing Bridge in Sunriver, Theisen said.
The new fund is a blend of Deschutes County room tax revenue and funds from the Regional Collaborative Tourism Program from Travel Oregon, the state’s destination marketing agency.
The grants will support projects in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and south Wasco counties, Theisen said. Projects that enhance accessibility, restore a trail or add an amenity will be funded. Cultural tourism arts and special events, especially during off-peak season will be favored.
“We don’t know what projects will come forward,” Theisen said. “We have an advisory committee that will score the projects and money will be allocated based on the scoring rubric and feasibility of the project being completed in the next 12 months. We want to see this as an annual program.”
Oregon Adaptive Sports in the past has benefited from grants from destination marketing agencies, said Pat Addabbo, organization executive director. Winter and summer programs offered by the organization often benefit locals and visitors, Addabbo said. The group is in the process of assessing projects to determine if they fit with the rules of the grant program, he said.
“It seems like a great opportunity to increase the services available for folks from underserved populations,” Addabbo said. “We serve our core community members and local community and help visitors with disabilities enjoy the outdoors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.