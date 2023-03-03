In Central Oregon, travel and tourism businesses have struggled for the past three years, with labor shortages, supply chain mishaps affecting inventory, rising costs and consumers feeling shy about opening their wallets for fear of a looming recession.

Those economic conditions can also affect the quality of a visitor’s experience when coming to Central Oregon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2117,

sroig@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

(1) comment

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

“However, interest rate hikes tend to have a lag effect, so that’s the wild card for me.”

A 'long and variable lag' believer in the wild!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.