In Central Oregon, travel and tourism businesses have struggled for the past three years, with labor shortages, supply chain mishaps affecting inventory, rising costs and consumers feeling shy about opening their wallets for fear of a looming recession.
Those economic conditions can also affect the quality of a visitor’s experience when coming to Central Oregon.
Tourism is a key component to Central Oregon’s economy, according to Visit Bend, the tourism marketing agency. Each year it generates about $336 million in visitor spending. The tourism industry also drives economic diversity by attracting new businesses, according to a Visit Bend presentation recently at the Oregon State University-Cascades Science Pub.
The industry is preparing for a return of visitors during the summer months similar to what it experienced in 2019, but down about 10% from the banner year in 2022.
Travel and tourism in Bend employs more than 7,100 residents, about 12.9% of total employment, according to Visit Bend. Roughly 1.4 million visitors came to Bend in 2021, and about 4 million come to the region a year.
“From what I’ve heard, Bend and other popular destinations during COVID-19, are likely to return to pre-COVID-19 numbers (2019 levels),” said Todd Montgomery, OSU-Cascades hospitality management program executive in residence. “However, interest rate hikes tend to have a lag effect, so that’s the wild card for me.”
Higher interest rates on consumer credit and home mortgages could dampen consumer spending on travel this summer, Montgomery said.
In a report given by Visit Central Oregon, a marketing agency, CEO Julia Theisen said recent research by Destination Analysts, a tourism marketing company, projects 62% of U.S. travelers plan to be more cautious with their money due to economic concerns of a recession.
But Bend and Central Oregon could be different. Outdoor recreation is one of the big draws, bringing visitors to Central Oregon, according to Theisen’s report.
Judging by the early reservations, Wanderlust Tours, a Bend tour company, is anticipating a busy year, although it might not be as strong as last year.
“This winter has been good,” said Courtney Braun, Wanderlust Tours co-owner. “It seems like this is the start of returning to normal.”
Record snowfall this winter has led to full snow shoe tours and long lines at Mt. Bachelor ski resort.
Already events like the Bend Camerata Concert at Juniper Preserve in April are filling up and tours to Fort Rock to watch the solar eclipse in October are also getting bookings, Braun said.
“We’re expecting a busy summer,” said Braun. “We’re expecting that some folks will be more cautious with travel and about spending money with the talk of a recession or they might tone back or choose an international travel. We learned during the pandemic that the outdoor community provides so much for travelers.”
Transient room taxes were up 14% in fiscal year 2022, over 2021, according to Theisen’s report. Both Visit Central Oregon and Visit Bend use these funds to not only market the area during the so-called shoulder seasons, but also have added a position to encourage more workers to make a career in the travel and tourism industry.
Both groups also dedicate a portion of the taxes received to support the environment by issuing grants to organizations. The Central Oregon Future Fund is one such program, another is the Bend Cultural tourism Fund and the Bend Sustainability Fund.
“Our core mission is still to attract visitation to the region,” Theisen said in the report. “I remain optimistic about the year ahead. Despite economic and industry challenges, there is strong consumer demand for travel and Central Oregon is well poised for a successful year ahead.”
Kevney Dugan, Visit Bend CEO, said Bend is well-situated for visitors who drive to the region from key markets like Portland, Seattle and San Francisco.
“Travel analysts are talking about the pacing of bookings as we head into summer as a good indication that there’s a confidence that business will return,” Dugan said. “We’re in a good spot if we compare our numbers to before the pandemic.
“Bend is well positioned even from a slight economic downturn because so many people come here by car. We’re not recession proof, but given our location from these primary markets, we tend to navigate downturns better than fly-only markets.”
(1) comment
“However, interest rate hikes tend to have a lag effect, so that’s the wild card for me.”
A 'long and variable lag' believer in the wild!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.