The median single-family home price in Central Oregon remained stable in April, according to a monthly housing report.
In Bend, the median sales price of a single family home dipped slighted to $669,000 in April from $685,000. Since October, the median sales price for a single family home has hovered in the $650,000 to $700,000 price range, according to the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond, which produces the monthly report.
The amount of time it takes a home to sell in Bend returned to its sweet spot of about 10 days, down considerably from February when it took homes an average of 51 days to sell.
In Redmond the median price of a single family home rose to $469,000 in April, according to the report. The median price is up $30,000 from March. In fact, of the 86 listings in Redmond in April, 25 of them were listed in the $550,000 to $600,000 range, according to the report.
Homes in Redmond on average were on the market about 19 days before selling.
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sisters the median single family home price was $695,000 up slightly more than $100,000 than in March, according to the report. Currently there's a two-month supply of homes for sale in Sisters and it's taking about 27 days to sell a home, according to the report.
In Sunriver, the median sales price of a single family home was $839,000 in April, down by about $100,000 over March's median sales price, according to the report. On average it took nine days to sell a home and there's currently about a month's worth of inventory for sale in April.
In La Pine, the median single family home price was $399,000, down slightly over March when the median sales price was $430,000, according to the report. Homes took an average of 64 days to sell in La Pine and there currently is a four-month supply.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.