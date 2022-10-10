The Central Oregon single-family housing market stabilized a bit in September, with sales prices leveling off, according to a monthly real estate report.
Supply held steady with enough homes on the market in Bend and Redmond that it would take two months to sell them, according to the Beacon Report, which is produced by the Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. The national average is six months worth of inventory on the market to be considered a balanced market.
The median sales price of a single-family home in Bend sold for $725,000 in September, up just $8,000 from August, according to the report. The length of time it took to sell a home in September grew to 20 days, from 15 in August, but a far cry from the 115 days it took to sell a home in January of 2020.
By comparison in February through April, it took an average of four days to sell a single-family home.
The market trends were about the same in Redmond, where the median single-family home price was $525,000 in September, $17,000 lower than it was in August. A year ago, the median sales price was $450,000, according to the report.
Redmond had about two months worth of homes for sale, according to the report. Homes took about 18 days to sell in Redmond, compared to a high of 130 days in February 2020.
The Beacon Report uses the median sales price, which is the midpoint value of all transactions in a month.
In Sisters, the median sales price was $590,000 in September, a decline from August when it was $730,000, according to the report. It now takes about 16 days to sell a single-family home in Sisters, and there is about three months of inventory on the market.
In Sunriver the median sales price was $950,000, up slightly from August, for a single-family home, but there was only one month worth of inventory available for sale, according to the report. It took about 10 days for a home to sell in September.
And in La Pine, the median sales price of a single-family home dropped to $430,000 in September, down about $40,000 from August, according to the report. There currently is about four months worth of supply up for sale, and it takes about 55 days to sell a home in La Pine, according to the monthly report.
