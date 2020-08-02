Inside a hanger on the edge of the Redmond Municipal Airport, Carsten Sundivn, the chief technical officer for Stratos Aircraft, inspects his company’s second plane, the 716X aircraft, after its latest test trial flight.
“We did a lot of tweaking and dialing in on the first aircraft, so we think we are very close with this one because they are so similar,” said Sundin, as Boo, a worker’s dog, nudges him, looking for a snack.
Around 80 flights are required in the testing phase for the 716X, said Sundin, and they have done 12 so far. Once the design of the plane is completely locked down, the production of the six-seat jet engine aircraft can start to ramp up. A limited number of kit aircraft will be built leading up to the certification program of the aircraft. By 2026, Stratos could be building up to 50 planes a year.
“We are really just getting started,” said Sundin, 49. “We are just now completing the development phase, we will scale up as we need to.”
Sundin is part of a vanguard of aviation engineers who are tinkering with cutting edge aircraft designs that are putting Central Oregon at the forefront of the general aviation industry. Small crews of workers in warehouses in Bend and Redmond are mostly in the design phase of their products but within a few years, dozens of aircraft that are made in Central Oregon could be flying across the U.S. and beyond.
Sundin’s plan to build aircraft in the High Desert may sound ambitious, but it has been done before.
In the 1990s, Redmond was actually at the forefront of America’s general aviation construction. That was when Lancair, which had moved to the area from Southern California, was churning out as many as 1,400 turboprop planes a year. Pacific Aviation Composites, a spin-off from Lancair, also developed in Bend.
Portions of the Lancair business were sold off and moved since 2003, and what was left of the company in Redmond finally moved to Texas in 2017
Sundin said Central Oregon has produced perhaps the greatest number of small composite aircraft designs in the world, a sort of Silicon Valley of the small aircraft world.
“There have been a tremendous number of spinoffs into other aircraft designs,” said Sundin, who hails from Norway but has been living in the United States since attending high school in New Mexico. “So there is a tremendous amount of expertise here.”
Even though Lancair left the scene, many of the engineers, machinists, welders, toolmakers, pilots, composite fabricators and others who worked with the company remained in the area. The talent pool that remained in Central Oregon was just what was needed to kick start a mini-revolution in aircraft construction.
“Lancair attracted people internationally to come here and live here,” said David McRae, owner of RDD Enterprises, an aircraft builder based in Redmond. “They brought with them the expertise of how to design and certify these composite airplanes.”
Sundin said the expertise in the small aircraft business is unparalleled.
“The engineers, the people who know how to build them, the people who can make composite molds, everything that goes into an aircraft, that is the expertise and talent we find in this area, and its all pretty tremendous,” Sundin said. “It’s easy to get the expertise you need here in Central Oregon.”
In addition to Stratos and RDD, there’s also Epic Aircraft, which today employs over 300 people at its facilities at the Bend Airport. Epic’s carbon-fiber single-engine turboprop E1000, which has approval from the FAA, won Flying Magazine’s 2020 Flying Innovation award.
RDD is a smaller outfit building an experimental plane, the LX7. RDD builds six of the aircraft a year and is currently working on its 14th plane. This line, which includes both piston and turboprop aircraft, recently set speed and distance records for experimental aircraft on a flight from Oregon to Alaska. “For many years the Holy Grail of experimental aircraft was the ability to fly 1,000 nautical miles without stopping,” said McRae. “But these days the LX7 just obliterates that mark with the efficiency to go two and half times that distance.”
A fourth outfit, Evolution Aircraft Co., currently services the company’s single-engine, custom-built turboprops in Redmond. While the company laid off much of its workforce in 2017, Evolution still has aircraft kits for sale and is evaluating the production of more planes in the future, according to Kim Lorentzen, director of operations for Evolution.
“We owe all of this hotbed of aviation activity in Central Oregon directly back to the economic development people who attracted Lancair here from California in the 1990s,” said McRae.
Why did so much aviation talent stay in the area? McRae said Central Oregon offers a number of advantages for aircraft construction. One is low humidity, which is necessary when working with composite materials, another is Redmond Airport.
“It’s a great area for test flights,” said McRae. “There is a lot of open air space. It’s getting more congested now but there is a still a lot of airspace in Central Oregon, and the good weather,”
The four aircraft builders in the area employ around 400 people said Sundin, and there are other related businesses that also benefit from the aircraft industry, including painters and upholsterers.
The number of jobs available today is less than the heyday in the early 2000s when Lancair and other manufacturers had more than 800 workers in Central Oregon, but the numbers are increasing and could surge in the coming years if Stratos and Epic start to produce large numbers of aircraft.
Oregon lawmakers and state officials could also help boost this area’s aircraft business, said McRae, by employing more of the benefits that attracted Lancair to come here in the 1990s. Leased land could be more affordable and lease terms more attractive to hanger builders and owners.
“Today’s officials need to look at what worked at the time and recalibrate their thinking to attract more companies that are in the aerospace industry,” said McRae. “Potentially we could have SpaceX -type activities here. Sometimes it just takes government to get out of its own way to benefit the area.”
The need for smaller planes that are privately owned and operated might also increase given the COVID-19 impact on commercial aviation, say some in the industry. Private aircraft can get travelers across the country without crowded plane cabins, long lines at security or worries over lost luggage.
“It’s a hassle to fly with commercial airlines, so general aviation is going good right now; we hope that is a long -term trend,” said Sundin.
Back at the Stratos Aircraft hanger in Redmond, pilot Len Fox was reviewing the results of the recent test flights with another pilot, Sean VanHatten, and a group of engineers who are working to refine the jet.
“The plane is limited to a certain speed and altitude, then more systems will be installed to make it go higher and faster,” said Fox, 67, who has been flying planes since the early 1970s. “We take baby steps. So far so good.”
It will be some time before the Stratos 716X is finally ready for sale to those ready to pay the $3.5 million expected price for the plane. But in the meantime, Fox is just enjoying the ride.
“We had a beautiful morning yesterday, perfectly smooth,” said Fox. “It was like riding a magic carpet; it shows a lot of promise.”
