Central Oregonians are hoping the new owners of Les Schwab Tire Centers will maintain the sense of loyalty to the community that they've come to expect.
From the $200 a year in sponsorship for the Prineville Soccer Club to the support of the Prineville railroad, Les Schwab has more than half a century of history tied up with Central Oregon.
On Tuesday, Les Schwab announced it had reached an agreement to sell the company to Meritage Group, a private investment firm headquartered in San Francisco. The news comes nearly 10 months after Les Schwab's board of directors, who are relatives of founder Les Schwab, announced it would seek new ownership of the company.
Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester, who grew up in Prineville, said he was concerned about what changes the new owner might make.
"This is positive news," Forrester said. "We were concerned that a named brand would purchase them and that could potentially displace the distribution center, the tire operations here in Prineville and potentially have an effect on Central Oregon."
At the moment, Meritage says it will retain its operations in Central Oregon. Les Schwab employs 7,000 people at nearly 500 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, according to the company statement.
"Meritage Group has a history of preserving culture and values while growing its companies with investment over time," Les Schwab CEO Jack Cuniff said in a prepared statement. "This is a great fit and aligns well with Les' vision we all built together."
Patricia Housley and her husband have owned Cascade Carpet Cleaning in Prineville, and know how hard it is to operate a business and keep it growing. They've run their carpet business in Prineville for 40 years.
Housley said they buy their tires at Les Schwab for their personal and company vehicles.
"We love their customer service very much," Housely said. "I was taken aback when they announced they were going to sell the business. They're a good business to have in our community.
"They supply a lot of jobs for a lot of people here in Prineville."
The company is the fifth largest employer in Central Oregon, according to the Economic Development for Central Oregon 2020 survey of largest 50 employers. In 2019, they were ranked third, according to the same survey.
As long as Meritage intends to keep the tire business running with few changes, the sale should not have much of an impact on Central Oregon's economy, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. Central Oregon's geographic location keeps it from ever becoming a headquarter for any large manufacturers, Runberg said.
"However, the large value of Les Schwab's fixed investments in the community would make it very costly to move the operations out of the region," Runberg said. "At the very least this sale introduces some uncertainty into the community from a company that represented stability for over a century."
