A group of houses for sale in southeast Bend on Monday.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Central Oregon sellers may find that they’re not getting multiple offers within days of listing their homes for sale, but that doesn’t mean the market is turning in favor of buyers.

It does indicate, however, that a transition is building from a seller’s market to a more balanced real estate market for Central Oregon, said Donnie Montagner, owner of Beacon Appraisal Group in Redmond. Real estate professionals say that more homes are up for sale and taking longer to sell. When those two home-sales components change, it creates a more balanced market for buyers and sellers, Montagner said.

