Central Oregon saw gradual monthly employment gains as the economy continues to improve following the mass layoffs that occurred at the start of the pandemic.
The unemployment rate in Deschutes County dropped to 7.3% in October compared to 8% in the previous month, according to data compiled by the Oregon Employment Department. While an improvement, the rate is still significantly higher than pre-COVID figures, when March unemployment was 3.3%.
Revised data sheds new light on the severity of the pandemic on the economy. The county lost 15,700 jobs in the first few months of the pandemic, which is slightly worse than originally estimated, according to the department. The largest losses are in leisure and hospitality, which shed 2,500 jobs since last October in Deschutes County.
In Crook County, the unemployment number in October fell to 8%, down from 9% in September. That compared to a pre-pandemic unemployment rate in the county of 4.8%. A similar picture was painted in Jefferson County, where the October unemployment rate stood at 7.5% compared to 8.4% in September.
